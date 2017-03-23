St. Mary’s Road segment near Hillsborough to be closed March 27-June 26

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors must close a portion of St. Mary’s Road between U.S. 70 and Pleasant Green Road for a culvert replacement project near Hillsborough.
The closure starts at 9 a.m. Monday, March 27. Work will wrap-up by Monday, June 26.
Traffic will use Schley Road and New Sharon Church Road to detour around the closure.
The St. Mary’s Road project is part of the department’s overall bridge program to improve the condition of the state’s bridges. Built in 1956, the 61-year-old bridge is functionally obsolete and no longer meets the demands of the traffic using it.
Transportation officials remind motorists to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.
