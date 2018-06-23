Daybook for Sunday, June 24-Saturday, June 30

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, June 24
Lectures & Discussions
North Carolina Poetry Society Monthly Reading
With Chris Abbate, Dorothy Baird, and Beth Copeland. Details: 2 p.m. Free. Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2JKPprM, 919-542-3030.
Community Events
Kitten Shower Adoption Event
Meet and adopt; seeking donations of cat/dog food, metal collapsible dog crates and clumping cat litter. Sponsored by Independent Animal Rescue. Details: 2-4 p.m. Petco, 8200 Renaissance Parkway, Durham. animalrescue.net.
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Southern Soul Food Truck Rodeo
Southern soul food and music. Bring a lawn chair/blanket. Hosted by DJ Heavy and Banky Eubanks. Details: 12-8 p.m. Free. Durham County Memorial Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive, Durham. 336-575-7295.
Eno River Farmers’ Market Community Potluck
Celebrating “10 years of local.” Bring a dish to share and a blanket. Dishes and eating utensils provided. Details: 3-6 p.m. David Price Pavillion,144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2HX1nK1.
Monday, June 25
Outings
The Paths Less Traveled at Eno River State Park
Join a park ranger on a 2-3 mile hike (moderate difficulty) exploring the old roads and trading paths around the Eno River. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 9:30 a.m. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox House Parking Lot, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2x9X8us, 919-383-1686.
Tuesday, June 26
Lectures & Discussions
Duke Young Writers’ Camp Readings
Details: 7 p.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Meetings
National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 566 Meeting
Become a member of NARFE to protect your hard earned Federal Employee Benefits that you paid for. Details: 11 a.m. All you can eat buffet lunch $10.50 per person. Bullocks BBQ, 3330 Quebec Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2oHKmvF, 919-672-7891.
InterNeighborhood Council (INC) of Durham Meeting
INC is a coalition of Durham’s neighborhood and homeowner’s associations. Details: 7 p.m. Golden Belt Arts Complex, Neighborhood Services Conference Room, Building #2, 3rd Floor, 807 E. Main St., Durham. www.durham-inc.org.
Support Groups
Person with Dementia and Care Partner Support Group
Details: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Grey Stone Baptist Church, 2601 Hillsborough Road, Durham. Contact: Lisa Gwyther, 919-660-7508, before attending for the first time.
Community Events
Durham VA Veterans Town Hall
For Veterans, family members, and Veteran service organizations - to hear feedback from Veterans about their healthcare. Details: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free. Durham VA Medical Center, 508 Fulton St, Durham. 919-286-0411.
A panel discussion will follow the performance. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2sS8i2q, 919-968-2777.
Reimagining 15-501 Corridor Study Public Workshop Set
The Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization and the NC Department of Transportation are co-hosting a public workshop and visioning activity for this corridor study to seek input on this multimodal transportation study of the corridor from University Drive in Durham to Ephesus Church Road and Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill. Details: 5-8 p.m. Church of the Good Shepherd, 3741 Garrett Road, Durham. Info: reimagining15501.com.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, June 27
Books
Liese O’Halloran Schwarz, author of ‘The Possible World’
Book discussion. Details: 7:30 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JqkOw3, 919-942-7373.
Support Groups
Daughters Concerned for Aging Relatives Support Group
Details: Noon-1 p.m. Duke Clinic, Room 3512, 3rd Floor, 40 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham. Contact: Bobbi Matchar, 919-660-7509.
Community Events
Let’s Talk Community Conversation
An evening of engaging conversation about Durham’s successes in reducing juvenile crime and providing services to youth and families led by the Durham County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. RSVP requested. Details: 5-8 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Fayetteville St., Durham. RSVP: bit.ly/2xrTHiB, 919-748-2964.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2-5; siblings, caregivers, and grandparents welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Farmer Jason
Featuring original songs with interactive fun, high energy jokes and stories about growing up on a farm and the natural world surrounding us. Details: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2jsehph, 919-560-0270.
Outings
Triangle Comics Creator Networking Night
Meet fellow comics creators, show off and trade your work (no sales please), and make the local comics scene even better. All ages, skill levels and genres welcome. Details: 6-8 p.m. Free. Atomic Empire, 3400 Westgate Drive, #14B, Durham. durhamcomicsfest.org, 919-560-8648.
Thursday, June 28
Books
Sabaa Tahir, author of ‘A Reaper At The Gates’
Sabaa Tahir in conversation with Roshani Chokshi. Details: VIP Meet & Greet at 6:15 p.m. ($21.50-$23.50); Talk begins at 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2kV00lU, 919-942-7373.
Community Events
Community Luncheon Roundtable
Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Free lunch from CORE Catering. All are welcome. Details: Noon. Shepherd’s House UMC, Fellowship Hall, 107 N. Driver St., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org, 919-698-9092.
Meetings
Chapel Hill Friends of the Downtown Meeting
Ali Farahnakian, founder of the People's Improv Theatre and former “Saturday Night Live” writer, will inform about The PIT, his re-introduction to Chapel Hill, and his plans for The PIT’s continued growth and success. Q&A will follow. Details: 9:30 a.m. Coffee; 10 a.m. Meeting. Free. The PIT, 462 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-240-5012.
Support Groups
Durham Alzheimer's Evening Family Support Group
Details: 6:30-8 p.m. Duke Clinic, Duke Medical Center Board Room 11708, 1st Floor, 40 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham. Contact: Janeli McNeal, 919-660-7510.
Kids
Farmer Jason
Farmer Jason performs with just his acoustic guitar, giving a spontaneous, high energy nature of his concerts. Although aimed at children ages 2 to 8, everyone is invited to get involved! Details: 4-5 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2IcL3Zv, 919-560-0231.
Friday, June 29
Books
David Keplinger, author of ‘Another City’; Joe Fletcher, author of ‘The Hatch’
David Keplinger and Joe Fletcher discuss their new poetry collections. Details: 6 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JuIwr0, 919-942-7373.
Kids
Farmer Jason
Farmer Jason performs with just his acoustic guitar, giving a spontaneous, high energy nature of his concerts. Although aimed at children ages 2 to 8, everyone is invited to get involved! Details: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2IalqZo, 919-560-0203.
Outings
ADF Movement Workshop
Join the teaching staff of the renowned American Dance Festival Studios for a lively musical and movement experience. Details: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2rl6iyV, 919-560-8590.
Saturday, June 30
Kids
Melissa Rooney, children’s author of ‘The Fate of the Frog’
Hands-on children’s book reading; make-and take plush tadpole craft. Details: 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Books
Liese O'Halloran Schwarz, author of ‘The Possible World’
Details: 11 a.m. Free. Fearrington Village, 220 Market St., Pittsboro. bit.ly/2JKUOPx, 919-542-3030.
Community Events
Youth Summit at St. Mark AME Zion Church
For youth, young adults and adults. Topics covered include money & debt; stress management; College Foundation help; Beyond High School; How to Survive College; college recruiters; Durham County Sheriff’s Department. Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. St. Mark AME Zion Church, 531 South Roxboro St., Durham. 919-688-2092.
Outings
Durham Flute Choir presents Kick-Off to July 4th
The Durham Flute Choir will be entertaining us with patriotic themes to get everyone in the mood for Independence Day. Details: 3-4 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2HUoNjZ, 919-560-0231.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited to participate. Sets, boards and instruction are provided free of charge. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Info: Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
T.J. Dunaway Summer Classic Charity Basketball Game
Raises funds for scholarship recipients in the NC area. Food; giveaways; entertainment. Details: 12-5 p.m. $5-$35. Hillside High School & New Tech High, 3727 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2xFkCaV.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet across the entryway road, behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Comments