Daybook for Sunday, June 17-Saturday, June 23

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, June 17
Lectures & Discussions
American Dance Festival Panel - ‘Why Do They Fall Down? The Story of Modern Dance in China’
The panel will celebrate 30 years of modern dance in China. Panelists include Director Emeritus of ADF Charles L. Reinhart, Yang Meiqi, the founder and former director of the first modern dance company in China, China's foremost dance expert Ou Jian-Ping, Ralph Samuelson, former director of the Asian Cultural Council, Michelle Vosper, former director of the Asian Cultural Council in Hong Kong, internationally celebrated choreographer Shen Wei, and former José Limón Company dancer Sarah Stackhouse. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Arts Center, von der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. 919-684-6402.
Outings
Sing-Along Sunday - Little Shop of Horrors
Details: 3-5 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2rjFLSj, 919-560-0231.
Durham Central Park Food Truck Rodeo
Featuring the Project 919 Band. Details: 12-5 p.m. Free admission. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. 919-794-8194.
Monday, June 18
Books
Ethan J. Kytle & Blain Roberts, authors of ‘Denmark Vesey’s Garden: Slavery and Memory in the Cradle of the Confederacy’
Book discussion. Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Lv6gvR, 919-942-7373.
Support Groups
Hillsborough Memory Café
Memory Cafés provide opportunities for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: 2-4 p.m. The Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Drive, Hillsborough. Contact: Kim Lamon-Loperfido, 919-245-4253.
Spanish-language Domestic Violence Support Group - Registration Deadline
Spanish-language support group for Latinx women. Actual date, time and location given upon registration. Details: Registration Deadline, Monday, June 18. Free. Call 919-968-4610 to register. compassctr.org.
Meetings
Durham Photography Club Meeting
Meetings include speaker or topic, news, and member-submitted photo shares. Meetings sometimes include photo walks, hands-on learning experiences and (voluntary) photo critiques. Details: 6:30 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens Center, Meeting Room, 420 Anderson St., Durham. durhamphotographyclub.com.
Durham Hosts Hillandale Road Bike & Pedestrian Facilities Meeting
Drop-in style meeting to collect resident input on preferred alternative design plan for bicycle and pedestrian facilities along Hillandale Road. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. E.K. Powe Elementary School Media Center, 913 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2DP7qja, 919-560-4326.
Durham Hosts Public Input Meeting on Broad Street Striping Plans
Drop-in style meeting. Residents will be able to review the proposed final striping design, ask questions of Transportation staff, and provide additional input on the plan. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. E.K. Powe Elementary School Media Center, 913 9th St., Durham. bit.ly/2sZitRQ, 919-560-4326.
Tuesday, June 19
Books
Truthful Tuesday Teach-In w/ Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, author of “Reconstructing the Gospel: Finding Freedom from Slaveholder Religion.” All are welcome. Details: 7 p.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Family Law Information Session - Registration Deadline
Includes topics like divorce, spouse support, property distribution, child support and custody, and domestic violence. Details: Registration Deadline, Tuesday, June 19. Free. Call 919-968-4610 to register. compassctr.org.
Shape the Future of Hillsborough’s Cates Creek Park
The Hillsborough Parks and Recreation Board is seeking public input on a master plan for Cates Creek Park. Details: 7 p.m. Town Barn, Town Hall Campus, 101 E. Orange St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2LJbeFz, 919-296-9481.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, June 20
Support Groups
Durham Memory Café - Informal Memory Club
Memory Cafés provide opportunities for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Details: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. Contact: Jordana Brown, 919-354-4924.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2-5; siblings, caregivers, and grandparents welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Meetings
Durham AARP Local Chapter #189 Meeting
All persons, 50 years and older are invited to attend. Details: 2 p.m. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Contact Tanya L C Best, 919-236-5728.
Community Events
Restorative Justice Circle
Collaboration to integrate restorative justice practices into Durham’s criminal justice system. Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Details: 10-11:30 a.m. Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 East Trinity Ave., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org, 919-698-9092.
Thursday, June 21
Books
Steve Chaney, author of ‘Slaying the Food Myths: The Truth Behind the Headlines”
Reading and book signing. Details: 7 p.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
The Longest Day - Alzheimer's Awareness Event
A team event to raise awareness for the Alzheimer's Association. Educational lecture; tours; indoor cycling. Sign-ups appreciated. Details: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Meadowmont, 100 Sprunt St., Chapel Hill. 919-966-5500
Divorce Clinic
Teaches participants how to file a simple divorce action in court without hiring an attorney. Packet with legal documents and an instructional video provided. Sponsored by Legal Aid of NC. Details: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Tutoring/Study Room #2, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2wfcugw, 919-560-0203.
Legal Aid - Simple Divorce
Sponsored by Legal Aid of NC. Free do-it-yourself legal clinic. Registration required; visit legalaidnc.org. Details: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2FG5AAx, 919-560-7410.
Restorative Justice Circle
Collaboration to integrate restorative justice practices into Durham’s criminal justice system. Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 East Trinity Ave., Durham. nonviolentdurham.org, 919-698-9092.
Outings
Durham Coupon Swap
Details: 7-8:30 p.m. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2juzRcH, 919-560-8590.
Comics Trivia Night
Win prizes; for ages 21 and up. Details: 9 p.m. Free, 21+. Fullsteam Brewery, 726 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. durhamcomicsfest.org.
Friday, June 22
Outings
Drink & Draw with the Durham Comics Project
Enjoy low-key, cooperative drawing exercises or do your own thing in a no-pressure, all-fun environment with other artists. All ages and skill levels welcome. Details: 7 p.m. Free. Cocoa Cinnamon, 420 W. Geer St., Durham. durhamcomicsfest.org.
Support Groups
Domestic Violence Support Group - Registration Deadline
Eight-week group for women experiencing abuse. Actual date, time and location given upon registration. Details: Registration Deadline, Friday, June 22. Free. Call 919-968-4610 to register. compassctr.org.
Saturday, June 23
Community Events
Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies Community Resource Fair
For women who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or recently post-partum. Sponsored by March of Dimes and hosted by Duke Family Medicine Center. Details: 1-3 pm. Free. Duke Regional Hospital, First Level Classroom and Classroom 3, 3643 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/OBfair.
Outings
Durham Comics Fest - The Big Day
Comic swap and giveaway; meet local comic artists; comics workshops; panel discussions; prizes and giveaways. Details: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. durhamcomicsfest.org, 919-560-8590.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited to participate. Sets, boards and instruction are provided free of charge. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Info: Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Comments