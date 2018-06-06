Groups announce campaign to ban Styrofoam in NC

Community and environmental groups gathered near Durham's Ellerbe Creek on Wednesday to announce a statewide campaign to ban Styrofoam.
Speakers from Don’t Waste Durham, Every Tray Counts and Compost Now announced plans to knock on 30,000 door across the state to help support the campaign by Environment North Carolina. They have collected 4,000 petition signatures in support of the ban so far.
Polystyrene, commonly known as Styrofoam, is one of the most common types of plastic. Americans throw out 70 million polystyrene foam cups every day, they said in a news release, and that doesn’t include bowls and takeout containers. Roughly a third of that discarded plastic ends up in our waterways: rivers, lakes, and especially oceans.
“We are not only polluting our oceans," said Drew Ball, director of Environment North Carolina, "we are polluting the Eno River, the Neuse River the Cape Fear and many other important local water resources.”
