Police arrest suspect in attempted sexual assault case in Durham

A Durham man was arrested Friday night in connection with an attempted sexual assault that happened Thursday morning near Duke University.
Durham police apprehended Isadore Sullivan Jr., 35, of Durham. He was charged with attempted first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and felony breaking and entering, according to a news release. Sullivan was also charged with carrying a concealed gun.
The incident happened off Jackson Street.
A woman told police that a middle-age man came to her apartment round 10 a.m. Thursday to make repairs. When he entered, police said, he pulled handgun. She escaped unharmed.
Comments