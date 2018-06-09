Daybook for Sunday, June 10-Saturday, June 16

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, June 10
Community Events
Chapel Hill Charting Our Future Show and Tell Sessions
Drop-in session. A town project designed to chart the next course and think about what the future holds for Chapel Hill. Details: 3-6 p.m. University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. More info: chartingourfuture.info.
Down Home Democracy Mixer
Featuring live music by the Haw River Rounders. Cash bar. Sponsored by Orange County Democratic Party. Details: 7-9 p.m. Free. La Residence Patio, 202 W. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. RSVP: bit.ly/2kCEemN, 919-523-7761.
Durham Business & Professional Chain Rites of Passage Graduation
Witness the passage into manhood for young African American males in our community and uplift them as they begin to accept their roles as men in our community. Details: 3-6 p.m. Free; open to public. North Carolina Central University, Criminal Justice Building Auditorium, 2201 Lincoln St., Durham. bit.ly/2sjOzrQ, 919-683-1047.
Outings
Lavender Harvest Celebration on the Farm
Farm tours; artists; gardeners on hand to answer questions; beekeepers; food. Details: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free; RSVP requested. Sunshine Lavender Farm, 4104 Millstone Road, Hurdle Mills. Info & RSVP: bit.ly/2wgyLGn.
APS Cat Adopotion Event
Details: 2-3:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Book Sale - Books Among Friends
$10 bag sale. Details: 1-4 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2HOcWrz, 919-560-7159.
Junior Rangers at Eno River State Park
Learn what a park ranger does and how kids can help the Eno. Hike; and do hands-on ecology. Space limited. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 1-3:30 p.m. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox House, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2GOAeIs, 919-383-1686.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Bo Howes at bohowes@gmail.com.
Monday, June 11
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting
Details: 6-8 p.m. Open to the public. DPS Training Facility, Cafeteria, 2107 Hillandale Road, Durham. pac2durham.org.
Chapel Hill Charting Our Future Show and Tell Sessions
Drop-in session. A town project designed to chart the next course and think about what the future holds for Chapel Hill. Details: 12-1:30 p.m.; 5:30-7 p.m. University Place, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. More info: chartingourfuture.info.
City of Durham Seeks Input on Durham Belt Line Trail Master Plan Draft
Stop in any time to review sections and discuss the plan with city staff and project team. Details: 4-7 p.m. Durham Nativity School, 1004 N. Mangum St., Durham. bit.ly/2vflayF.
Hillsborough Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting
The board will conduct a public hearing to receive comment on proposed water and sewer system development fees. Agenda available on the town website. Details: 7 p.m. Town Barn, Downstairs Boardroom, 101 E. Orange St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2sReJll, 919-732-1270.
Books
Andrew Lawler, author of ‘The Secret Token: Myth, Obsession, and the Search for the Lost Colony of Roanoke’
Presentation. Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JAaRjb, 919-942-7373.
Outings
Jeghetto Puppet Show
Opportunity to participate in an interactive puppet building workshop. Details: 4-5 p.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2rl1clc, 919-560-0270.
Mad Science Presents: Sonic Sound
Engaging sound experiments and live demonstrations show the properties and transmission of sound waves. Details: 3-4 p.m. Free; registration requested. MakerLab@Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Suite 106, Durham. Register: bit.ly/2w8G4UQ, 919-560-0116.
Tuesday, June 12
Books
J.G. Hetherton, author of ‘Last Girl Gone’
Reading and book signing. Details: 7 p.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Maryann McFadden, author of ‘The Cemetary Keeper’s Wife’; Amy Willoughby-Burle, author of ‘The Lemonade Year’
Readings. Details: 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Mc5wgq, 919-942-7373.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
All needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: 6-7:30 p.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St., Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Wednesday, June 13
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2-5; siblings, caregivers and grandparents welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Bright Star Theatre: Wizard of Oz
Recommended for ages 4+. Details: 2-2:45 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Jn1nV2, 919-968-2777.
Bright Star Theatre: Beauty and the Beast
Recommended for ages 4+. Details: 4-4:45 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Jn1nV2, 919-968-2777.
Books
Silas House, author of ‘Southernmost’
Silas House in conversation with Algonquin Books Executive Editor Kathy Pories. Details: 7:30 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JnxyYw, 919-942-7373.
Outings
Go For Launch! Awards Ceremony
Local student experiment to be chosen to launch to International Space Station. Details: 6:45-7:30 p.m. Free. Durham Armory, 220 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2LqsZsS.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Thursday, June 14
Community Events
Durham Caregivers Summit
Provides respite, resolution and resources as you navigate life’s transitions. Details: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free. The Sheraton Imperial, 4700 Emperor Blvd., Durham. Register: conta.cc/2HqJYNo.
Durham Police Department PAC 5 Meeting
Details: 6 p.m. Open to the public. Golden Belt, Neighborhood Improvement Services, 807 E. Main St., Bldg 2, 3rd Floor, Durham.
Hillsborough Sidewalk Construction Meeting
Informational meeting on a project to create and improve sidewalk connections in West Hillsborough and the commercial area of South Nash Street. Details: 6 p.m. Town Barn, 101 E. Orange St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2Jxa5mS, 919-296-9481.
Book Signings
Andrew Lawler, author of ‘The Secret Token: Myth, Obsession, and the Search for the Lost Colony of Roanoke’
Reading and book signing. Details: 7 p.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
Pizza and Paychecks - A Citizen Data Science Workshop
Join us for lunch (provided) and learn how researchers find the facts you see everyday from sources you have access to. You'll leave with a better understanding of how citizen data works and how to use it. Details: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. North Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2juF7gK, 919-560-0231.
Seminar: The Four Pillars of Intergenerational Wealth
Presented by Edward D. Fulbright, CPA. Sponsored by Durham Business & Professional Chain. Details: 6-8 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. Register: bit.ly/2IX3u5N.
Outings
Movie Showing - ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ (PG-13)
Free popcorn. For teens and tweens. Details: 2-4:45 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2KDHxGa, 919-560-8590.
Friday, June 15
Lectures & Discussions
Triangle Literacy Symposium
A discussion about the achievement gap, the benefit of meaningful literacy, the role of technology in learning, and community solutions for illiteracy in the digital age. Pre-registration ensures a parking pass and lunch. Details: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free. Durham Technical Community College, Wynn Student Services Center, 1637 E. Lawson St., Durham. Info & register: bit.ly/2rlezSl, 919-560-8590.
Saturday, June 16
Book Reading
Bolaji O, author of the ‘Brave Young Heroes’ series - Superhero Saturday
Book reading. Come dressed as your favorite superhero. All ages welcome. Details: 1 p.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lectures and Discussions
Forgotten Women Pilots of WWII
Come hear about and give recognition to Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), a group of women pilots, in a talk led by Lorelei Kraft. Details: 2-3 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2kSGtT8, 919-968-2777.
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting
Details: 9:30 a.m. Open to the public. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St., Durham.
Outings
Play Scrabble for Literacy
The fundraiser includes Scrabble games, dinner, music, bucket raffle and prizes. Details: 5:30-9:30 p.m. $30 Player/$20 Non-player. Chatham County Agricultural and Convention Center, 1192 US-64 Business, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2HJr70W.
NC Juneteenth Celebration
Educational, uplifting event featuring national recording artists and local performers, food and merchandise vendors, health fair, kids zone, exhibitors. Details: 1-10 p.m. Free admission. E. Main Street between Roxboro and Dillard Streets, Durham. bit.ly/2GQ0VfU, 919-680-0465.
Short Films: A Journey
Meet local filmmaker Stephen Bydal for an introduction to documentary filmmaking. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2FI14Sd, 919-560-0231.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited to participate. Sets, boards and instruction are provided free of charge. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Info: Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Chapel Hill Bikes, Bells and Blueberry Days
Bikes rides; crafts; games; electric bike demo; free bike adjustments. Details: 12-3 p.m. Chapel Hill Community Center, 120 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. Info: Len Cone, lcone@townofchapelhill.org.
Bike Through Time in Historic Hillsborough
Historian and Orange County native Ernest Dollar will take participants on a leisurely bike tour of Hillsborough. Space limited; register by Saturday, June 12. Details: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $10. Meet at Tryon Street Public Parking Lot, West Tryon St., Hillsborough. Tickets: bit.ly/2G4pZPZ.
Durham Driver Open Street Festival
Neighborhood streets closed to traffic; fun activities for kids and families; sharing of resources and information. Sponsored by Bull City Play Street. Details: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free. Driver Street, Between Taylor Street & Hart Street, Durham. bit.ly/2Ku6gLY.
Bull City Cat Café and Kitten Shower
Sponsored by Save a Life and Purr Partners Feline Rescue. Bring gifts and donations to support the rescue. Bottle feeding demonstrations; kitten naming contest; learn how to care for cats and kittens; adoptable cats and kittens. Details: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Bull City Veterinary Hospital, 605 Fernway Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2GWJdaK.
Meet the Hillsborough Cates Creek Park Pollinator Garden
Local landscape architect and garden designer Casey Collins will be in the garden, ready to talk about the plants and answer questions. Details: 10 a.m.-noon. Cates Creek Park, 1445 Cates Creek Parkway, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2sFzdhG, 919-296-9481.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet across the entryway road, behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
