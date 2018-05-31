Why did the Durham VA Medical Center have so much unused equipment?

About $1.4 million worth of unused medical equipment purchased by the Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center sat in an offsite warehouse, a recent audit revealed.
The audit was spurred by a whistleblower and was referred to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel in Washington, D.C. Special Counsel Henry J. Kerner sent a letter Thursday to the White House regarding his findings.
The whistleblower alleged that the Durham VAMC bought a large amount of equipment, including a $385,000 purchase of anesthesia equipment, that was never used. The anesthesia equipment was purchased in 2014.
The whistleblower also alleged that hospital stored and distributed long-expired bottled water in violation of the Veterans Health Administration Handbook.
The investigative board also uncovered approximately $1 million in new, unboxed equipment, including "vital signs machines, a sterilizer, dental chairs, a dental sink and cabinets." This equipment had been "stored several years with no plan in place to put the equipment into use, or to place it at another VA facility" that needed it, according to the letter.
A VA investigation substantiated the allegations.
“Our veterans deserve the very best medical care, but when equipment sits unused in storage, the VA is wasting taxpayer resources,” Kerner said. “After a whistleblower revealed these purchases, the VA is finally taking steps to ensure that the medical equipment will be used to care for our veterans.”
The hospital responded by developing a plan to put all new, unused equipment to use within the facility or send it to another VA hospital, according to the letter. The VA also recommended review of purchases to determine if there was a valid need for the equipment and that the facility was capable of using the equipment.
Another allegation that was not entirely substantiated was that the Durham VAMC did not properly account for approximately 900 equipment turn-ins that employees should have initiated when they left employment or the equipment became outdated.
Investigators found "significant failures in the turn-in program" that they attributed to "employee/supervisory ownership and accountability." Records showed numerous instances where equipment had a "turned-in" status but no actual turn-in date was recorded.
