Daybook for Sunday, June 3-Saturday, June 9

Sunday, June 3
Outings
Spring Gala Brunch at Historic Moorefields
Buffet brunch on the lawn; champagne, wine and spirits; live music; house and grounds tours; “Tales of Moorefields” story by Bill Massengale. Proceeds benefit Historic Moorefields. Details: 12-3 p.m. $50. Historic Moorefields, 2201 Moorefields Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2HkiOZk, 919-732-4384.
PORCHfest at Southern Village
Live music; food and drink for purchase. Proceeds benefit PORCH Chapel Hill-Carrboro. Details: 5-8 p.m. Free admission. The Lawn at Southern Village, 620 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Ky3XHM.
Jewish Food Festival
Food demos; kid’s activities; raffles; Jewish food, representing Ashkenazi, Sephardic, and New York styles, prepared and made in-house. All proceeds support the Jewish Federation’s initiatives to end food insecurity in the Triangle. Details: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission; food donations requested. Levin JCC, 1937 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. bit.ly/2JgNVoF.
Reader’s Party
Celebrate your reading skills with poetry, prose, monologues, short stories and original works. Refreshments provided. Details: 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2IGW6qR, 919-560-0100.
Monday, June 4
Outings
Family Trivia Night
Focus will be animated movies. All ages welcome. Details: 6-7 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2HNH8Ty, 919-560-0231.
Tuesday, June 5
Lectures & Discussions
Hal Crowther to Speak at Orange-Durham Americans United Quarterly Meeting
Crowther is an award-winning critic and essayist, and author of “An Infuriating American: The Incendiary Arts of H.L. Mencken.” Hosted by The Orange & Durham Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. Details: 6:30 p.m. Free. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Hillsborough, Main Building, 1710 Old NC 10, Hillsborough. orangedurhamau.org.
Wednesday, June 6
Lectures & Discussions
Vice President Joe Biden: American Promise Tour
Details: 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$199. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2GostJ7, 919-680-2787.
Books Sandwiched In Book Club
The club will discuss “The Dovekeepers” by Alice Hoffman. Bring a sandwich and share your thoughts on the book. Details: 11:30 a.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2J6750s, 919-968-2777.
Community Events
Orange County Board of Directors Board Mixer
Open house to learn more about how to become part of the Orange County Board of Directors. Q&A with the Board and refreshments. Details: 6-8 p.m. Free. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 North Churton St., Hillsborough. orangenchistory.org, 919-732-2201.
Kids
Preschool Storytime at The Regulator
For ages 2-5; siblings, caregivers, and grandparents welcome. Details: 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lollipop Series - Musician Trish Miller
For children ages 3-5. Lively, interactive format. Details: 10:30-11:30 a.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Outings
Skins, Scales, and Skeletons at Eno River State Park
There will be taxidermy animals, fur to touch and skeletons to see. Details: 11:15 a.m. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Shelter, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2IKs1uI, 919-383-1686.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Norm Budnitz at nbudnitz@gmail.com.
Thursday, June 7
Book Signings
Rae DelBianco, author of ‘Rough Animals: An American Western Thriller’
Reading and book signing. Details: 7 p.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Durham Businesses Against Crime Meeting
Speaker will be Mike Edmisten, Wildlife Game Warden, a day in the life of a wildlife officer. Details: 8 a.m. Northgate Mall Conference Room, Ruby Tuesday side of mall, lower level, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2HFwR8Y.
Internet Basics
Details: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2HWskhm, 919-560-0231.
Graduation Party at the Library
A celebration for all graduating 5th, 8th, or 12th graders. Snacks, games and crafts. Details: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2FJqNJF, 919-560-8590.
Friday, June 8
Community Events
Allen Roses Symposium on Alzheimer’s Disease
Presentations by speakers from Duke and other universities will include updates on the latest Alzheimer’s disease research. Details: 12-4 p.m. Free; open to public. Duke School of Nursing, 307 Trent Drive, Durham. RSVP: bit.ly/2GoiqUq.
Saturday, June 9
Meetings
Durham Police Department PAC 3 Meeting
Details: 10 a.m. Open to the public. Community and Family Life Recreation Center, Lyon Park, 1309 Halley St., Durham. pac3durhamnc.org.
Durham Police Department PAC 4 Meeting
Details: 10 a.m. Open to the public. Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 S. Alston Ave., Durham.
Community Events
Orange County Low-Cost Rabies Vaccine Clinic
1-year and 3-year vaccinations for $10; microchips for $35 each, including registration fees. Dogs on a leash/cats in a carrier. Details: 9 a.m.-Noon. Orange County Animal Services Center, 1601 Eubanks Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/1ctUaAM, 919-942-7387.
Lectures & Discussions
‘My Typewriter and I Write a Book’ at Orange County Historical Museum
A panel discussion exploring the succession of handwriting to typewriters to computers, and the subsequent impact on writing and publishing. Details: 4-6 p.m. Free. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. orangenchistory.org, 919-732-2201.
Outings
15th Annual Lavender Harvest Celebration
Farm tours; artists; gardeners on hand to answer questions; beekeepers; food. Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free; RSVP requested. Sunshine Lavender Farm, 4104 Millstone Road, Hurdle Mills. Info & RSVP: bit.ly/2wgyLGn.
Juneteenth at Historic Stagville
Historic cooking demonstrations, performances, and stories of life before and after Emancipation. Details: 12-5 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Highway, Durham. bit.ly/1xjoJjB, 919-620-0120.
Book Sale - Books Among Friends
Details: 10 a.m.-noon (Members Only); 12-4 p.m. (Open to public). Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2HOcWrz, 919-560-7159.
Summer Reading 2018: Libraries Rock! - Kickoff Celebration
Family-friendly activities; performers; face painters; crafts. All ages. Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Plaza, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. Register: bit.ly/2Lpsu3l.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited to participate. Sets, boards and instruction are provided free of charge. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Info: Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Oh, Deer! at Eno River State Park
Uncover mysteries about one of the Eno’s more common mammals. Wear shoes appropriate for running in a meadow. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 1 p.m. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox House, 6101 Cole Mill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2IKBVZc, 919-383-1686.
