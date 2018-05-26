Daybook for Sunday, May 27-Saturday, June 2

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, May 27
Memorial Day Events
Memorial Day Remembrance: The American Soldier Through the Ages at Bennett Place State Historic Site
Join American soldiers of different eras and learn more about their duty, honor and sacrifice. Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $3 Adults/$2 Children 5-16/Children 5 and under free. Military veterans & active duty free. Bennett Place State Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. bit.ly/2orwmW5, 919-383-4345.
Monday, May 28
Lectures & Discussions
Stock Talkers Discussion Group
An open and lively discussion of all things relating to financial investments. Details: 6:30-8 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Tutoring/Study Room #2, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham. bit.ly/2qIawPH, 919-560-0203.
Memorial Day Events
VFW Memorial Day Remembrance Event at Orange County Veterans Memorial
Motorcycle rally and tour. All riders welcome. Hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars. Details: 8 a.m. Orange County Veterans Memorial, 2501 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2KUNKh9.
VFW Memorial Day Events at American Legion
American Legion Post open house; memorial service; Village Band concert; military displays; historic vehicles; hot dogs. Details: 10 a.m. Free. American Legion, 1714 Legion Road, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2KUNKh9.
Wednesday, May 30
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Support Groups
Daughters Concerned for Aging Relatives Support Group
Details: 12-1 p.m. Duke Clinic, Rm. 3512, 3rd Floor, 40 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham. Contact: Bobbi Matchar, 919-660-7509.
Thursday, May 31
Book Signings
Bruce Jentleson, author of ‘The Peacemakers: Leadership Lessons from Twentieth-Century Statesmanship’
Reading and book signing. Details: 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Support Groups
Durham Alzheimer's Evening Family Support Group
Details: 6:30-8 p.m. Duke Clinic, Duke Medical Center, Board Rm. 11708, 1st Floor, 40 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham. Contact: Janeli McNeal, 919-660-7510.
Community Events
Public Meeting to Give Update on Clean Energy in Hillsborough
Hillsborough leaders and renewable energy strategists from the Triangle J Council of Governments will speak about the Town of Hillsborough’s goals to use 100 percent clean renewable energy by 2050. Details: 6-7 p.m. Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2rWiaHM.
Durham Hosts Proposed Raynor Street Sidewalk Facilities Meeting
Residents may review the preliminary design for pedestrian facilities along Raynor Street from North Miami Boulevard to Hardee Street, ask questions of City staff and consultants, and provide input. Drop-in style meeting. Details: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Holton Career and Resource Center, Senior Center, 401 North Driver St., Durham. bit.ly/2rXWyef, 919-560-4326.
Meetings
Chapel Hill Friends of the Downtown Meeting
Senior Associate Dean Chris Clemens will discuss plans for a new Institute for Convergent Science that will speed the translation of basic research into solutions to the worlds most pressing challenges. Details: 9:30 a.m. Coffee; 10 a.m. Meeting. Free. The Franklin Hotel, The Gallery on the second floor, 311 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-442-9000.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St., Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Friday, June 1
Fundraisers
Durham Community Land Trustees (DCLT) Community Celebration
Music; food trucks; family-friendly; festival style; bring your own lawn chairs. Proceeds benefit DCLT, a nonprofit provider of permanent affordable housing. Details: 6-9 p.m. $28 Advance/$30 Day of Event (cash only). Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2r5B8ew, 919-490-0063.
Outings
Chapel Hill Bike Fix-It and Bus Rack Station Launch
Launch of the new public Fix-It Station & Bike on Bus Demo Station. Details: Noon. Franklin Street Coffee Shop, 143 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: Len Cone, lcone@townofchapelhill.org.
Community Events
Chapel Hill Gun Violence Awareness Day Event
Join Mayor Pam Hemminger, Moms Demand Action and North Carolinians Against Gun Violence. National effort to to provide an opportunity for local communities to talk about gun violence prevention and gun safety; provide legislative updates. Rain or shine; wear orange. Details: 11 a.m.-noon. Peace and Justice Plaza, 179 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2sf3V09.
Saturday, June 2
Community Events
KidFest 2018
Food and drinks; face painting; storybook reading; teddy bear clinic; children’s dental screenings; performances. Sponsored by Piedmont Health Services. Details: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Community Health Center, 1828 Martin Luther King Blvd., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2sbS3fr.
Take Back the Streets March
Hosted by Love and Respect. A march to build community awareness about a different way of life other than gangs and violence. Cook out to follow; free HIV testing; discussions on drug intervention and crime prevention. Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Love and Respect House, 1604 Angier Ave., Durham. luvrespect.org, 919-672-0934.
Durham 3rd Annual Tire Recycling Drive
Durham residents are encouraged to dispose of old or unused tires to be environmentally responsible and to prevent mosquito breeding and the potential diseases they can carry. Details: 8 a.m.-noon. Free; open to the public. City of Durham Waste Disposal and Recycling Center, 2115 E. Club Blvd., Durham. 919-354-2729.
Bolin Creek Trail Tunnel Mural Dedication
Featuring comments by Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger; hear from the artists and students. Part of the Tanyard Branch Trail grand opening. Details: 10 a.m. Umstead Park, Park Shelter, 399 Umstead Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2KwOI21.
Volunteers Needed to Remove Invasive Plants Along Eno River
Town staff will escort volunteers to the work site; wear suitable clothes and work gloves; tools, if needed, will be provided. Details: 9 a.m.-noon. Gather at Adron F. Thompson Water/Sewer Facility, 715 Dimmocks Mill Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2Ltlr9u.
Lectures & Discussions
Raw Food Workshop
Christine Frost, Certified Health Coach, will lead this demonstration with samples all about eating more natural, fresh, local, and in-season foods. Details: 1:30-3 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Road, Durham. bit.ly/2rl571j, 919-560-0231.
Teen Career Counseling
Details: 12-2 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. bit.ly/2KwqWDX, 919-560-8590.
Outings
The Human Library
An event where real people are open books; volunteer “books” will be available for 1-on-1 conversations with “readers” about their personal experience with stereotypes and prejudices. Details: 2-5 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Children's Program Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2FH6GvZ, 919-560-7410.
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited to participate. Sets, boards and instruction are provided free of charge. Details: 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham. Info: Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Beaver Queen Pageant - ‘Saturday Night Beaver’
Family-friendly, free event raises funds for the Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association. Details: Pre-pageant activities 4 p.m.; Pageant 5 p.m. Free admission. Duke Park, 106 W. Knox St., Durham. bit.ly/2Gu36Wo, 919-698-9729.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Comments