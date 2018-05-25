05/25 What You’re Saying: Pam Hemminger, and Rene’ de la Varre

The mayor on Mama Dip
For more than 60 years, our community has been blessed by the leadership and compassion of Mildred Council, affectionately known as Mama Dip.
While many of us enjoyed her tremendous cooking – either as a patron in her restaurant or a guest at the Annual Community Dinner – her impact and her legacy encompass so much more.
We are thankful for her service to our community, especially her generous support of our local youth and her strong leadership within the minority business community.
Most importantly, we are indebted to her for continually working to bring people together which is a legacy that will live on.
“Preparing and eating different foods has been a mind and soul experience for me. Over the years I have observed that many important discussions take place and many important decisions get made at a table over a plate of food. All over the world, each country has its own cuisine, and whatever the agenda, food is always important. Whether it’s at a picnic or a fancy dinner, food always brings joy to family, friends, and strangers. The best is sometimes the easiest to make. Southern cooking seems the simplest.” – Mildred Council, an excerpt from “27 Views of Chapel Hill, Eno Publishers”
Pam Hemminger
Mayor
Chapel Hill
Hardly a pariah state
Concerning Mr. Mortimer’s letter regarding Israel as a “pariah state,” I offer a position based on facts and not the same old PC propaganda.
The root cause of the Arab-Israeli conflict is the Arab/Muslim inability to accept the Jewish historical and religious claims to the Land of Israel (or “Palestine” as the Arabs call it.) The Palestinians never had sovereignty over any land in the Middle East. Nonetheless, Israeli has many times offered to turn over most of the land it won after its defensive war against Jordan in 1967. It has been the Palestinians who have refused all offers.
Regarding Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas and the treatment of civilians in Gaza:
Col.l Richard Kemp, (CBE), honored and highly decorated Commander of British Forces in Afghanistan, testified before the United Nations: “Based on my knowledge and experience, I can say this. During Operation Cast Lead, the Israeli Defense Forces did more to safeguard the rights of civilians in the combat zones than any other army in the history of warfare.”
Israel is a world leader in developing medical devices and medical electronics, agriculture, computerized graphics, water technology and desalinization. Only a fraction of U.S. aid given stays in Israel. The largest share of aid is returned to American defense contractors, where it is estimated that every billion dollars of aid to Israel create 60,000 to 70,000 jobs in the U.S.
Here is an example of what the U.S. receives from this so-called “pariah state” – Israeli medical experts had advised the Massachusetts General Hospital’s disaster response plan to deal with mass-casualty incidents. In the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings. Doctors at the hospital found themselves well prepared as a result of their training.
Israel and America have the same enemies. Israel fights the same Islamic-fascist terrorism that brought us 9/11. Israel is hardly a pariah state as Mr. Mortimer stated.
Rene’ de la Varre
Chapel Hill
Speak up
Please send up to 300 words to letters@heraldsun.com. All submissions, online comments and Facebook posts may be edited for space and clarity. Thank you.
Comments