Standoff with Durham police ends in arrest

A man is in custody after he barricaded himself in an apartment in an attempt to hide from a bondsman.
At about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a bondsman went to an apartment in the 900 block of Chalk Level Road in an attempt to serve a felony warrant, according to the Durham Police Department. The man barricaded himself in an attic of the apartment, but was taken into custody without incident shortly before 5 p.m.
Police evacuated nearby residents as a safety measure.
Police did not name the 26-year-old man, who was wanted for felony possession of a firearm. Additional charges will include vandalism and breaking and entering, according to police.
Comments