05/19 What You’re Saying: Mildred Council and Nerys Levy, Patricia ‘Pat Sheley, and James B. Smith

Thanks for dinner
Thanks to everyone who played a part in making the 21st annual Community Dinner held April 29 at McDougle Schools a resounding success. Over 450 people gathered together to share each other’s company and Orange County’s diverse cultures.
This year’’s event was an overwhelming success, in part, because of the efforts of so many people who have worked on dinners for the past 20y years. The event is designed to bring people together who might not ordinarily cross paths, and this year’s dinner shows it continues to be an important part of the community’’s annual calendar. This year’s dinner reflected even more concerted efforts to include locally sourced foods on the menu and to be a zero-waste event (over 95 percent composted or recycled) thanks to Orange County's Waste Management Department.
Without the community’s help and donations, we would not have been able to offer such an exceptional dinner for so modest a ticket price. By keeping the event truly affordable (and by underwriting an unprecedented number of tickets), we were able to host citizens from every income level, and every ethnic, special needs and age group. In this way the dinner enhances the spirit of diversity in the community. To those of you who attended this year’s event, we are sure no explanation is needed regarding the benefit of such happenings as the Community Dinner. Our shared understanding and pride in community is, as we know, even stronger as a result of this year’s event, and we look forward to seeing you daily in the community and at the dinner next year.
Mildred Council (Mama Dip) and Nerys Levy
Community Dinner Committee
Howerton a role model
Regarding the commentary “Helping our children thrive, one caring adult at a time,” (May 13)
Brenda Howerton as president of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners understands that the work of county commissioners is to serve people. I am learning daily how to fill this role.
Brenda is what I would like to be as a commissioner. I am currently the Democratic candidate for Henderson County Commissioner. Thanks, Brenda, for showing me another way in which to serve Henderson County.
Patricia "Pat" Sheley
Henderson County
Education spending
Economist Walter Williams (5/27/18) writes, “Earlier this month, the 2017 National Assessment of Educational Progress, aka The Nation’s Report Card, was released. It’s not a pretty story. Only 37 percent of 12th-graders tested proficient or better in reading, and only 25 percent did so in math. Among black students, only 17 percent tested proficient or better in reading, and just 7 percent reached at least a proficient level in math.”
I've read the United States has about fourth highest per-pupil in education spending on the planet. What should this week’s rally have been about?
James B Smith
Durham
Speak up
