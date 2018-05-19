Daybook for Sunday, May 20-Saturday, May 26

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, May 20
Community Events
Free Workshop: Navigating Dental Appointments as a Survivor of Sexual Violence
A trauma-informed workshop, learn about resources available through the Center, and how to advocate for yourself during appointments. Fill in a journal to use for the next visit to the dentist. Details: Sunday, May 20, 2-4 p.m. Free. Orange County Rape Crisis Center, 1506 East Franklin St, Suite 302, Chapel Hill. Info: anole@ocrcc.org.
End of Segregation in Orange County Schools Anniversary Celebration
Gospel concert to celebrate the end of segregation in public education. Free refreshments. Bring lawn chairs. Hosted by Free Spirit Freedom and Central/Orange Alumni Association. Details: Sunday, May 20, 2-5 p.m. Farmer’s Market Pavilion, 144 E. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. 919-260-3386.
Outings
Vintage Typewriter Roadshow
Journey through the history of typewriters with renowned collectors Luis and Susan Galiano. Details: Sunday, May 20, 2-4 p.m. $10. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 N. Churton St, Hillsborough. Register: bit.ly/2G4BSW1, 919-732-2201.
Riding of the Bulls Bike Ride
An Alley-Cat Geocaching bike ride through downtown Durham. Find all the clues, and arrive at 2:30 p.m. to Durty Bull Brewery where the grand prize will be awarded and the raffles begin. Details: Sunday, May 20, 12-2:30 p.m. Free. The Bull Statue, CCB Plaza, 201 Corcoran St, Durham. bit.ly/2I2zpjL.
Family Bingo
Prizes for youth and adults. Details: Sunday, May 20, 2:30 p.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Gardening Tips & Seed Saving Workshop
Learn how to prepare your garden for the growing season, and how to save seeds. With horticulturist, Hilary Nichols. Details: Sunday, May 20, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2HbbyuF, 919-560-0231.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Sunday, May 20, 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Monday, May 21
Meetings
Durham Photography Club Meeting
Rick Fisher presents “My Favorite Images - Taking and Making.” Meetings include speaker or topic, news, and member-submitted photo shares. Meetings sometimes include photo walks, hands-on learning experiences and (voluntary) photo critiques. Details: Monday, May 21, 6:30 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens Center, Meeting Room, 420 Anderson St, Durham. durhamphotographyclub.com.
Chapel Hill Bird Club Meeting
The featured speaker will be Bob Lewis, who will present “A Bird’s Rainbow,” how birds’ colors originate, the difference between colors from pigments and physical colors, and the types of colors that birds can see. Details: Monday, May 21, 7:30 p.m. Free; open to the public. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. Contact: Jim Capel, jimbocapel@yahoo.com.
Community Events
Hillsborough Budget Workshop and Public Hearing for FY 2019 Budget
The Hillsborough Board of Commissioners will receive input from the public. The board is expected to vote on the budget in June. Details: Monday, May 21, 7 p.m. Town Hall Campus, 101 E. Orange St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2jUiu5g, 919-296-9427.
Tuesday, May 22
Book Signings
Lori Leachman, author of ‘The King of Halloween and Miss Firecracker Queen’
Book signing. Details: Tuesday, May 22, 4:30 p.m. Free. Barnes & Noble, 5400 New Hope Commons, Durham. bit.ly/2jJCbg9, 919-489-3012.
Meetings
InterNeighborhood Council (INC) of Durham Meeting
INC is a coalition of Durham’s neighborhood and homeowner’s associations. Details: Tuesday, May 22, 7 p.m. Golden Belt Arts Complex, Neighborhood Services Conference Room, Building #2, 3rd Floor, 807 E. Main St, Durham. www.durham-inc.org.
National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 566 Meeting
Become a member of NARFE to protect your hard earned Federal Employee Benefits that you paid for. Details: Tuesday, May 22, 11 a.m. All you can eat buffet lunch $10.50 per person. Bullocks BBQ, 3330 Quebec Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2oHKmvF, 919-672-7891.
Community Events
Durham Prayer Rally
A night to come together to pray for the city of Durham. Sponsored by God’s Generals. Details: Tuesday, May 22, 7-9 p.m. Free. Union Baptist Church, 904 N. Roxboro St, Durham. 919-819-5551.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, May 22, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2qGdyEj, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, May 23
Lectures & Discussions
Film Screening & Discussion: ‘Advertising at the Edge of the Apocalypse’
Sponsored by the Triangle Area Green Party. Details: Wednesday, May 23, 7-9 p.m. Free; $3 suggested donation. Oasis at Carr Mill, 200 N. Greensboro St, Suite A5, Carrboro. RSVP: bit.ly/2IAqeaO.
Outings
Durham Bike Trails Tour
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Wednesday, May 23, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Thursday, May 24
Community Events
Landlord/Tenant Rights
The Tenant Rights Clinic explains your rights as a tenant and what to do if your landlord will not make repairs. Details: Thursday, May 24, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Tutoring/Study Room #2, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2HwHb5a, 919-560-0203.
Medicare 101
Learn the basics about Medicare coverage. Hosted by NC Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) and Senior PharmAssist. Details: Thursday, May 24, 2-4 p.m. Free; space limited. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. Register: 919-668-4772.
OWASA Board Public Hearing on Proposed FY ‘19 Budget
Public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2019 budget, rates, and capital program, including a proposed 2% increase in monthly rates. Details: Thursday, May 24, 7 p.m. Chapel Hill Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2jdAU0E, 919-537-4230.
Durham Business & Professional Chain Business Awards Luncheon
Celebrating the achievements of three most-deserving African American business people: Carl Richardson; Ricky Moore; Dr. Elaine Hart-Brothers. Details: Thursday, May 24, 12-2 p.m. $15 for lunch buffet w/ tea/lemonade. Phoenix Event Center, 810 Fayetteville St, Suite 101, Durham. RSVP: bit.ly/2HHYgGv.
Durham Police Department Service Awards Ceremony
Celebrate the public safety achievements of Durham Police Department employees and Durham residents. Details: Thursday, May 24, 6:30 p.m. City Hall Council Chambers, 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham. 919-560-4322.
Outings
Durham Bike to Work Day Pit Stops
Stop at a pit stop (or more than one!) on your way to work and enjoy food, fun, prizes, and get entered into a raffle. Details: Thursday, May 24, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Various locations throughout Durham. See website for locations: bit.ly/2wP2Ph2.
Movies
Moving Showing: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (PG-13)
For teens and tweens. Popcorn will be served. Details: Thursday, May 24, 3:30-6:00 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2qGoWkf, 919-560-8590.
Friday, May 25
Outings
Zumba®
Latin and international rhythms with easy-to-follow moves that create an exciting and dynamic fitness program. Details: Friday, May 25, 7:30-9 p.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Recovery Community of Durham Event
An evening of entertainment, education and fun. Details: Friday, May 25, 6-8 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2IqkZXV.
Saturday, May 26
Movies
Movie Screening - ‘3 Generations’
Details: Saturday, May 26, 3-5 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2J4fYEi, 919-560-0203.
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited to participate. Sets, boards and instruction are provided free of charge. Details: Saturday, May 26, 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. Info: Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Memorial Day Remembrance: The American Soldier Through the Ages at Bennett Place State Historic Site
Join American soldiers of different eras and learn more about their duty, honor and sacrifice. Details: Saturday, May 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $3 Adults/$2 Children 5-16/Children 5 and under free. Military veterans & active duty free. Bennett Place State Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2orwmW5, 919-383-4345.
Community Events
Veterans of Foreign Wars Wreath Laying at Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery
The American Legion Post 6, along with local scouts and private citizens, will place flags on the marked graves of veterans at Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery. Details: Saturday, May 26, 6:30 a.m. Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery, 351 South Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2KUNKh9.
