Daybook for Sunday, May 13-Saturday, May 19

Sunday, May 13
Outings
APS Cat Adoption Event
Details: Sunday, May 13, 2-3:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. bit.ly/2EUGBJ7, 919-286-2700.
GeekCraft Expo
Family friendly; like a mall for geeks; local crafters and makers. Cosplay highly encouraged. Details: Sunday, May 13, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Durham Armory, 212 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2wA3q6n.
Get Crafty for Mother’s Day
Drop in event. Several projects to choose from; an opportunity for Moms, Grandmas etc. to partner with their kids on craft projects. All ages welcome. Details: Sunday, May 13, 2-4 p.m. $5/Ages 2 and under free. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2FWYRCo, 919-213-1278.
Lectures & Discussions
Another River to Cross - Charles Johnson, Gospel Messenger
Charles Johnson’s son, Joseph Ham, discusses the life, music and legacy of his notable father, guitarist and songwriter Charles Johnson. Details: Sunday, May 13, 3-5 p.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2qHEyD8, 919-560-0270.
Monday, May 14
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting
Members of Durham law enforcement will be honored; information on health and community clinics will be presented by Duke School of Health and Duke Hospital. Details: Monday, May 14, 6-8 p.m. Open to the public. DPS Training Facility, Cafeteria, 2107 Hillandale Rd, Durham. pac2durham.org.
Vigil for Kevan Bowling, Jr.
The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham joins the loved ones of Kevan Bowling Jr. in a vigil to honor his life. Rev. Dorothy Clark and Ruthy Jones will lead in prayer, song, and reflection. All ages and faiths welcome. Details: Monday, May 14, 6 p.m. Glenview Memorial Park, 2515 Apex Hwy, Durham. bit.ly/2BWPwID, 919-698-9092.
Medicare 101
Learn about Medicare Parts A & B, Medicare Advantage, Part D prescriptions drug coverage, supplement insurance, and programs to assist with Medicare costs; Q&A. Details: Monday, May 14, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2JUSym0, 919-560-0231.
Book Signings
Geoff Dyer, author of ‘The Street Philosophy of Garry Winogrand’
Reception, discussion and book signing. Details: Monday, May 14, 6 p.m. Reception; 7 p.m. Talk. Free. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St. Durham. bit.ly/2qEjSMq, 919-660-3663.
Outings
Bike-to-Work Week Social
Bike Durham will help plan your route to work and get you started on your traffic-free commute on two wheels. Details: Monday, May 14, 5-7 p.m. Free. Bull McCabes, 427 W. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2I2zpjL.
Tuesday, May 15
Book Signings
Michael Munger, author of ‘Tomorrow 3.0: Transaction Costs and the Sharing Economy’
Reading and book signing. Details: Tuesday, May 15, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Joe L. Webster, author of ‘The Making and Measure of a Judge: Biography of the Honorable Sammie Chess Jr.’
Talk and Q&A. Details: Tuesday, May 15, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2vk7eYF, 919-560-0270.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, May 15, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2HG91tE, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, May 16
Meetings
Durham AARP Local Chapter #189 Meeting
Special guest will be estate planning Attorney Toni Monroe-Jenkins who will share about wills, power of attorneys, trusts and other items each person should have. All persons, 50 years and older are invited to attend. Details: Wednesday, May 16, 2 p.m. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. Contact Tanya L C Best, 919-236-5728.
Chapel Hill Sports Club Meeting
Meeting will be the presentation of scholarships to local public schools. Details: Wednesday, May 16, Noon - 1:15 p.m. $25 for lunch. Squid’s Restaurant, 1201 Fordham Blvd, Chapel Hill. RSVP: Weldon, FOXHILL904@yahoo.com, 703-927-0630.
Lectures & Discussions
Bike Share Education
Sponsored by LimeBike. Learn about Durham's bike share program; how to use LimeBike; bicycle safety; safe Durham cycling routes; Durham touring bike routes; giveaways. Details: Wednesday, May 16, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Durham Station, 515 W. Pettigrew St, Durham. bit.ly/2I2zpjL.
Outings
Bike Ride of Silence
A 4-mile, 10 mph bike ride through downtown Durham in silent procession to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways. Details: Wednesday, May 16, 7 p.m. Free. The Bull Statue, CCB Plaza, 201 Corcoran St, Durham. bit.ly/2I2zpjL.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Wednesday, May 16, 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Nan Dewire at ndewire@hotmail.com.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Thursday, May 17
Lectures & Discussions
The Thrills (and Chills) of Self-Employment
Jeanne Yocum, author of “The Self- Employment Survival Guide,” discusses what being your own boss is really like. Details: Thursday, May 17, 7-8 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2qE8gK7, 919-560-0231.
Honoring Your Stories - A Writing Workshop
Learn to craft your life story into compelling personal narratives. Details: Thursday, May 17, 9:30-11 a.m. Free; registration required. North Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2Hxc35N, 919-560-0231.
Meet the Author Tea: Jennifer Stanley (Ellery Adams)
Details: Thursday, May 17, 4-5 p.m.; Refreshments at 3:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2jJoXjr.
Community Events
Legal Aid - Divorce Clinic
Learn how to file a simple divorce action in court without hiring an attorney A packet with legal documents and an instructional video is provided. Sponsored by Legal Aid of NC. Details: Thursday, May 17, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2ETqSub, 919-560-0203.
Outings
Celebrating the William Thomas Minor, Jr. Endowment at UNC
Featuring a reception, a dramatic reading from the Captain N.H. Massie papers and remembrances of William “Bill” T. Minor, Jr. Details: Thursday, May 17, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Wilson Library, Pleasants Family Assembly Room, UNC, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2HTsXg4, 919-548-1203.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Thursday, May 17, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Durham Coupon Swap
Details: Thursday, May 17, 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2H7ll9b, 919-560-8590.
Friday, May 18
Book Signings
Kevin Powers, author of ‘A Shout in the Ruins’
Details: Friday, May 18, 6:30 p.m. Free. McIntyre’s Books, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2EQlx6O, 919-542-3030.
Lectures & Discussions
Mental Illness Awareness - Breaking the Stigma
Event features education, support and inspiration by healthcare specialists. Details: Friday, May 18, 6-8 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2KkKQ4H, 919-697-9550.
Outings
Fantastic Friday Fiction Flash Book Sale - Friends of the Durham Library
All fiction, except children’s, is included in this flash sale and on deep discount. Details: Friday, May 18, 4-7 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2Ino3au, 919-560-7159.
Chapel Hill Bike Fix-It Station Launch
Launch of the new public Fix-It Station & Bike on Bus Demo Station. Details: Friday, May 18, 11 a.m. Franklin Street Coffee Shop, 143 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kgqh9F.
Saturday, May 19
Book Signings
A.M. Morgan, author of ‘The Inventors at No. 8’
New book launch. Details: Saturday, May 19, 1 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting
Details: Saturday, May 19, 9:30 a.m. Open to the public. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St, Durham.
Durham APS Walk for the Animals
Details: Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $15 Youth/$40 Registration fee. Duke University East Campus, 712 Broad St, Durham. bit.ly/2EQ7BcM.
Vision Screening
Free vision screening by the Lions Club of Durham. Geared toward children and teens. No registration required-first come, first served. Details: Saturday, May 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2HxLtJH, 919-560-0231.
Children’s Health Fair
Details: Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2J5kvWV, 919-560-7410.
Lectures & Discussions
Sister Cities Program: The Glory of Greece
Join us for a virtual tour of the glories and history of Greece. A sample of refreshments from Greece will be served. All are welcome. Details: Saturday, May 19, 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2qLx02C, 919-560-8590.
Outings
Durham Chess Club Meeting
All ages and skill levels invited to participate. Sets, boards and instruction are provided free of charge. Details: Saturday, May 19, 2-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. Info: Conrad Conero, cconero@aol.com, 919-479-7020.
Kid’s Bike Rodeo
For kids ages 5-16. Bring your bike and helmet (required). Have your bike checked out, learn safety tips, and ride a fun course. Some loaner bikes and helmets will be available. Details: Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Y.E. Smith Elementary School, 2410 E. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2I2zpjL.
Chapel Hill Bikes, Bells and Blueberry Days
Bikes rides; crafts; games; electric bike demo; free bike adjustments. Details: Saturday, May 19, 12-3 p.m. Chapel Hill Community Center, 120 S. Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kgqh9F.
Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival
LIve music; arts and crafts; ethnic food; community resources. Details: Saturday, May 19, 12-8 p.m. Free. Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2HhY9kA.
Friends of the Chatham Community Library 50th Anniversary Celebration
Activities include visits by library and county officials; library tours; informational displays, children’s entertainment; live music; historical displays; free books for adults and children; refreshments. Details: Saturday, May 19, 2-4 p.m. Free. Chatham Community Library, Campus of Central Carolina Community College, 197 NC Hwy 87 North, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2HLuXmZ.
Durham Blues & Brews Festival
The best blues bands and the best NC craft beers. Proceeds benefit local charities and programs. Details: Saturday, May 19, 5-10 p.m. $45 Advance/$50 At the gate/$20 Designated driver tickets. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. Tickets & info: bit.ly/2HtTRuG.
