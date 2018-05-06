Jeep sped off road, landed in Durham woods, so deep that no one noticed for hours

A man died in a car crash early Saturday in Durham, but his car was buried so deep in the woods, authorities weren't aware of the wreckage until hours after the accident occurred.
Marvin Cruz, 18, of Durham was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty on N.C. 147 near the Fulton Street exit ramp when he ran into the highway's left-side guardrail.
Police think Cruz lost control of the Jeep and "traveled sideways across four lanes," said Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn.
The Jeep left the roadway and traveled up and over a large embankment. The vehicle continued down the other side of the hill and came to rest deep in a wooded area.
Police did not find the crash until around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, when someone reported the vehicle abandoned.
"It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor," Glenn said.
However, speed was a factor in the crash, according to police.
