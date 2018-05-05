Daybook for Sunday, May 6-Saturday, May 12

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, May 6
Outings
Durham Greek Festival
Food; live entertainment; raffles; shops and boutiques. Rain or shine. Details: Sunday, May 6, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Free admission. St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 8306 Hwy 751, Durham. durhamgreekfestival.org.
Preservation Durham 2018 Home Tour
Housing of the late Victorian era. Self-guided tour; each site will have a docent. Proceeds benefit Preservation Durham. Details: Sunday, May 6, 12-4 p.m. $21.50. Chesterfield Building, 701 W. Main St, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2qFKrSk.
Free Poetry-Writing Typewriter Workshop: Calling all 5th-8th Graders
Join Dr. B. for an exploration of Don Marquis’s poetry in Archy and Mehitabel, and type up some poems of your own. Space is limited. Register by Friday, May 4th. Details: Sunday, May 6, 2-4 p.m. Free. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 N. Churton St, Hillsborough. Register: bit.ly/2EIIbxY, 919-732-2201.
Reader’s Party
Celebrate your reading skills with poetry, prose, monologues, shorts stories and original works. Refreshments provided. Sponsored by the Durham Library Foundation. Details: Sunday, May 6, 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2H9xGpp, 919-560-0268.
Successful Container Gardening
Presented by Durham County Extension Master Gardener volunteers Georganne Sebastian and Darcey Martin. Details: Sunday, May 6, 3-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Children's Program Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2J4nKhr, 919-560-7410.
Book Signings
Jessica A. Bandel, author of ‘North Carolina in the Great War’
Details: Sunday, May 6, 3-5 p.m. Free. Orange County Library, 137 W. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. bit.ly/1Jl1PfX.
Jim Antal, ‘Climate Change and the Church’
Book reading and climate change conversation with Rev. Dr. Jim Antal. Details: Sunday, May 6, 6 p.m. Free. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. 919-942-3540.
Community Events
Active Aging: A Community Conference on Navigating the Vast Choices for Seniors
Info about senior housing facilities, transportation, social opportunities and medical care. RSVP welcome and encouraged, but not required. Details: Sunday, May 6, 1-5 p.m. Free. Levin JCC, 1927 West Cornwallis Rd, Durham. Info: Stacy, Sabramowitz@shalomdch.org, 919-354-4925.
Monday, May 7
Community Events
Land Your Next Job Workshop - Interviewing Skills
Hosted by UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and Compass Center for Women and Families. Includes one-on-one or small group guidance. Free childcare and light refreshments provided. Registration required by Friday, May 4. Details: Monday, May 7, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. Register: 919-968-4610.
Tuesday, May 8
Outings
Northgate Heart & Sole Walkers Meeting
Guest speaker will be Dr. Darius Russell of Central Pharmacy, who will discuss men’s and women’s healthcare. Details: Tuesday, May 8, 8:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Food Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2EguLc8, 919-286-4400.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
All needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: Tuesday, May 8, 6-7:30 p.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St, Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Lectures & Discussions
Periodic Tables, ‘How Can You Mend a Broken Heart? Regenerating Muscle After a Heart Attack’
An informal science gathering. Duke regenerative biologist Ken Poss will discuss the latest strategies to regenerate muscle lost after a heart attack. Details: Tuesday, May 8, 7 p.m. $5. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2r1uHZ0, 919-901-0875.
Wednesday, May 9
Book Signings
Dr. Nancy MacLean, author of ‘Democracy in Chains’
An afternoon with Dr. Nancy MacLean. Refreshments provided. Proceeds benefit the American Association of University Women Orange, Durham and Chatham Annual Scholarship. Details: Monday, May 9, 2-4 p.m. $20. Extraordinary Ventures, 200 S. Elliott Rd, Chapel Hill. Tickets: Karen Piplani, Karen.Piplani@gmail.com.
Lectures & Discussions
‘Make a Habit of Changing Your Habits’ Workshop
Learn how to implement new habits and break old ones. Presented by Best Life Global. Details: Wednesday, May 9, 12-1 p.m. Free. The Frontier, 800 Park Offices Dr, Research Triangle Park. Register: bit.ly/2JHfqVh.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Wednesday, May 9, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Chatham Habitat for Humanity Women Build 2018
No experience is necessary; volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals, and alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners Details: Wednesday, May 9, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Robert’s Run, Toomer Loop, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2H6TG8o.
Guest Bartending at Hot Tin Roof in Hillsborough
Guest bartenders: Matt Hughes; Mark and Virginia Bell. All tips benefit the Orange County Historical Museum. Support the museum and learn about the history of drinking games. Details: Wednesday, May 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Donations. Hot Tin Roof Bar, 115 W. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. Info: Stephanie Pryor, director@orangenchistory.org.
Bike Month Event
Helmet fittings and giveaways; community ride and rodeo; safe riding instruction. Bring your bicycle. Participating organizations include Durham Bike Co-op, Safe Kids, Durham County Office of the Sheriff, Durham Fire Department, and Durham County Library. Details: Wednesday, May 9, 3-5 p.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2voEhuw, 919-560-0270.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Wednesday, May 9, 7:30 a.m. Meet across the entryway road, behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Thursday, May 10
Meetings
Durham Police Department PAC 5 Meeting
Details: Thursday, May 10, 6 p.m. Open to the public. Golden Belt, Neighborhood Improvement Services, 807 E. Main St, Bldg 2, 3rd Floor, Durham.
Outings
Chatham Habitat for Humanity Women Build 2018
No experience is necessary; volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals, and alongside other volunteers and future Habitat homeowners Details: Thursday, May 10, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Robert’s Run, Toomer Loop, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2H6TG8o.
Chapel Hill ‘Charting Our Future’ Kickoff
Participate in interactive stations; post ideas to the thought wall. Details: Thursday, May 10, 5:30-7 p.m. Franklin Hotel, 311 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2AZXTXX.
Honoring Your Stories - A Writing Workshop
Learn to craft your life story into compelling personal narratives. Details: Thursday, May 10, 9:30-11 a.m. Free; registration required. North Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2JSafTi, 919-560-0231.
Tinkering and Drinkering at Motorco
Sponsored by the Museum of Life and Science. Tools and technology provided to tinker with, from circuit building to fiber arts. Details: Thursday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. Free; $10 suggested donation, 21+. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2KeLq4e, 919-901-0875.
Lectures & Discussions
Seminar: Creating & Marketing a Successful Brand
An opportunity to speak one-on-one with one of NC’s most successful food brand creators. Details: Thursday, May 10, 6-8 p.m. Free. Phoenix Event Center, 810 Fayetteville St, Suite 101, Durham. Register: bit.ly/2JK3YZ5.
Community Events
Legal Aid - Employee Rights
Free do-it-yourself legal clinic. Registration required at legalaidnc.org. Provided by Legal Aid of NC. Details: Thursday, May 10, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2H9QV23, 919-560-7410.
Friday, May 11
Community Events
6th Annual Lincoln Foundation Legacy Luncheon
Honoree is Dr. John H. Lucas, Sr., a leader in education in North Carolina for over 50 years. All proceeds benefit the Lincoln Community Health Center Foundation. Details: Friday, May 11, 11:30 a.m. $50. Washington Duke Inn, 3001 Cameron Blvd, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2H4ewRP, 919-956-4004.
Outings
18th Annual Timeless Cruizers Car Show
Open car show for all makes and models of vehicles. Entertainment by Doc Branch Band. Food for sale. Details: Friday, May 11, 6-9 p.m. $20 registration fee. Cedar Grove Ruritan Property, 6116 Efland-Cedar Grove Rd, Cedar Grove. Contact James Ball, 919-563-3683.
Saturday, May 12
Meetings
Durham Police Department PAC 3 Meeting
Details: Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m. Open to the public. Community and Family Life Recreation Center, Lyon Park, 1309 Halley St, Durham. pac3durhamnc.org.
Durham Police Department PAC 4 Meeting
Details: Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m. Open to the public. Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 S. Alston Ave, Durham.
Outings
Chapel Hill Spring Craft Bazaar
Handmade local crafts; food and drinks; music. Details: Saturday, May 12, 6-10 p.m. Plaza at 140 West Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2J5AF2I.
UNC Annual Alumni Luncheon
Greetings from Chancellor Carol Folt; entertainment by the UNC Clef Hangers. Details: Saturday, May 12, 12:15 p.m. $30 per person. The Carolina Club, George Watts Hill Alumni Center, 550 Stadium Dr, Chapel Hill. RSVP: unc.live/2F2ZZDS.
18th Annual Timeless Cruizers Car Show
Open car show for all makes and models of vehicles. Entertainment by The Nomads from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Trophies at 3 p.m. Food for sale. Details: Saturday, May 12, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $20 registration fee. Cedar Grove Ruritan Property, 6116 Efland-Cedar Grove Rd, Cedar Grove. Contact James Ball, 919-563-3683.
Sweet Saturdays Pop Up Dessert Event
Featuring sweets and vendors for unique shopping. Details: Saturday, May 12, 12-4 p.m. Free. Phoenix Event Center, 810 Fayetteville St, Suite 101, Durham. bit.ly/2HFoNbz.
Biking Durham Histories
Family-friendly, leisurely ride around downtown Durham, stopping along the way to learn some Durham history. Details: Saturday, May 12, 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Museum of Durham History, 500 W. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2I2zpjL.
