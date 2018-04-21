Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 22-Saturday, Apr. 28

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Apr. 22
Community Events
Free Workshop: Navigating Gynecology Appointments as a Survivor of Sexual Violence
A trauma-informed workshop, learn about resources available through the Center, and how to advocate for yourself during appointments. Fill in a journal to use for the next visit to the doctor. Details: Sunday, Apr. 22, 2-4 p.m. Free. Orange County Rape Crisis Center, 1506 East Franklin St, Suite 302, Chapel Hill. Info: anole@ocrcc.org.
Music and Your Health: An Afternoon of Performances and Presentations
Featuring Nnenna Freelon. Topics include autism, dementia, depression, pain management and more. Details: Sunday, Apr. 22, 12-6 p.m. Free. Durham Convention Center, 301 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2GOJOwA.
A Walk for Hunger
Sponsored by Orange Congregations in Mission. Please bring financial donations on the day of the walk. Details: Sunday, Apr. 22, 1 p.m. Registration; 2 p.m. Walk. Mt. Bright Baptist Church, 211 W. Union St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2EpRxP3, 919-732-6194.
Outings
Rodeo on Rosemary
Lively street celebration featuring a variety of area food trucks; family-friendly entertainment; mini golf. Details: Sunday, Apr. 22, 12-4 p.m. Free. Rosemary St between Henderson St and North Columbia St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2oJpvYQ.
Meadow Lark 2018
Music by Big Fat Gap; dancing; games; food and beverages from local favorites; bring a blanket. All proceeds go towards scholarships. Sponsored by Triangle Land Conservancy. Details: Sunday, Apr. 22, 3-6 p.m. $10-$40. Irvin Nature Preserve, 2912-B Jones Ferry Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GbFFVr.
153rd Anniversary Civil War-Ending Surrender Commemoration at Bennett Place
Special guided tours and lectures. Details: Sunday, Apr. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $3 Adults/$2 Ages 5-16. Bennett Place State Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2GUTV6d, 919-383-4345.
Durham Earth Day Festival
Live music; hands-on environmental education activities; food trucks; parade; more. Details: Sunday, Apr. 22, 12-5 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2HnfgVC, 919-560-4355.
Book Signings
Anne R. Keene, author of ‘The Cloudbuster Nine: The Untold Story of Ted Williams and the Baseball Team That Helped Win World War II’
Presented by The Chapel Hill Historical Society. Details: Sunday, Apr. 22, 3 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JjYcO6.
Lectures & Discussions
Haven Kimmel Poetry Reading
Details: Sunday, Apr. 22, 3 p.m. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Rd, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2EnJPEL, 919-732-9308.
Monday, Apr. 23
Community Events
Land Your Next Job Workshop - Resume Tips
Hosted by UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and Compass Center for Women and Families. Includes one-on-one or small group guidance. Free childcare and light refreshments provided. Registration required by Friday, Apr. 20. Details: Monday, Apr. 23, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. Register: 919-968-4610.
Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens Annual Address
Mayor Stevens will focus on civic engagement, outline the town’s key strategies for managing growth, review events of the past year, and discuss what to expect in the years ahead. Details: Monday, Apr. 23, 7 p.m. Free. Orange County Whitted Human Services Center, Room 230, 300 W. Tryon St, Hillsborough.
Lectures & Discussions
Stock Talkers Discussion Group
An open and lively discussion of all things relating to financial investments. Details: Monday, Apr. 23, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Tutoring/Study Room #2, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2pNaoOm, 919-560-0203.
Outings
Africana Market and Food Truck Rodeo
A local business-building component of the Black Communities Conference sponsored by the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise. Details: Monday, Apr. 23, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Durham Convention Center, 301 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2Hq1fGt.
Meetings
Chapel Hill Bird Club Meeting
Featured speakers are Keith and Sharon Kennedy, who will present on “Japan’s Winter Wildlife.” Details: Monday, Apr. 23, 7:15 p.m. Light refreshments; 7:30 p.m. Meeting. Free; open to public. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. Contact: Jim Capel, jimbocapel@yahoo.com, chbc.carolinanature.com.
Tuesday, Apr. 24
Book Signings
Elizabeth Matheson and Callie Connor, contributors to ‘Hidden Hillsborough: Historic Dependencies and Landscapes in a Small Southern Town’
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 24, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Melissa de la Cruz, author of ‘Love & War’
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 24, 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 MLK Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2IDoJop, 919-942-7373.
Lectures & Discussions
‘Chocolate Cities: The Black Map of American Life’ with Authors Marcus Anthony Hunter and Zandria Robinson
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 24, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Wilson Library, Pleasants Family Assembly Room, UNC, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2v4VEjX, 919-962-3765.
Community Events
AlzNC Dementia Caregiver Conference
Offers education about Alzheimer’s and dementia and help those currently caring for loved ones and those who want to learn more. Meals provided. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $10. Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1104 Milton Rd, Durham. Register: bit.ly/2HhE7Ko.
Light Rail Design Open House - Chapel Hill
Interactive open house to learn more about the visual design for the new light rail system. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 24, 6-8 p.m. Extraordinary Ventures, 200 S. Elliott Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2II2v4Z.
Durham GOP Sheriff Forum
Come hear the two Sheriff candidates discuss their strategies on enforcing laws, jails, and justice. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 24, 7-9 p.m. Free. Durham GOP HQ, 800 N. Mangum St, Durham. www.durhamgop.com.
Legal Aid - Health Care Power of Attorney
Teaches participants how to complete a health care power of attorney and/or living will document on their own. Sponsored by Legal Aid of North Carolina. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Tutoring/Study Room #2, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2I9bxYh, 919-560-0203.
Social Media Marketing for Your Business
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 24, 12-1:30 p.m. Free. MakerLab@Northgate, Northgate Mall, Suite 106, 1058 N. Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2GgGNnI, 919-560-0117.
Outings
Africana Market and Food Truck Rodeo
A local business-building component of the Black Communities Conference sponsored by the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 24, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Durham Convention Center, 301 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2Hq1fGt.
Meetings
InterNeighborhood Council (INC) of Durham Meeting
INC is a coalition of Durham’s neighborhood and homeowner’s associations. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 24, 7 p.m. Golden Belt Arts Complex, Neighborhood Services Conference Room, Building #2, 3rd Floor, 807 E. Main St, Durham. www.durham-inc.org.
National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 566 Meeting
Become a member of NARFE to protect your hard earned Federal Employee Benefits that you paid for. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 24, 11 a.m. All you can eat buffet lunch $10.50 per person. Bullocks BBQ, 3330 Quebec Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2oHKmvF, 919-672-7891.
Outings
One and Only Over 50 Crowd
Join the Over 50 Crowd for discussions, companionship and an all-around good time. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 24, 10 a.m.-noon. Free. East Regional Library, Tutoring/Study Room #2, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2Geuxby, 919-560-0203.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 24, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2HytjoH, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Apr. 25
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 25, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Take Back the Night March
Community-wide protest against sexual assault and violence; community leaders and law enforcement address rally attendees. Hosted by Durham Crisis Response Center. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 25, 6-9 p.m. Free. Alfonso Elder Student Union, NCCU, 1801 Fayetteville St, Durham. Info: dwilson@durhamcrisisreponse.org, 919-403-9425.
Lectures & Discussions
Finding Inner Peace Through Meditation
Public lecture and guided meditation hosted by Self-Realization Fellowship (SRF). Details: Wednesday, Apr. 25, 6:30 p.m. Free. The Friday Conference Center, UNC, 100 Friday Center Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2qyxDwP.
The DNA of Durham - National DNA Day
Informal and interactive way to learn about recent developments in the quickly advancing field of genetics from scientists and clinicians from Duke University and around Durham. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 25, 7 p.m. Free. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2ITwTJz, 919-901-0875.
Outings
Africana Market and Food Truck Rodeo
A local business-building component of the Black Communities Conference sponsored by the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 25, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Durham Convention Center, 301 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2Hq1fGt.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 25, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Trivia Night - Star Wars
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 25, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 25, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Nan Dewire at ndewire@hotmail.com.
Thursday, Apr. 26
Book Signings
Jerry Gershenhorn, author of ‘Louis Austin and the Carolina Times: A Life in the Long Black Freedom Struggle’
Details: Thursday, Apr. 26, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
‘Reconstructing Frankenstein’s Monster: Mary Shelley’s World in Print,’ Exhibition Opening
Undergraduate students present their original research and a class-curated, full-scale exhibition about Mary Shelley’s groundbreaking modern novel, "Frankenstein," on the 200th anniversary of its publication. On exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 26. Details: Thursday, Apr. 26, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Wilson Library, Melba Remig Saltarelli Exhibit Room, UNC, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2GW8IOj, 919-962-3765.
Community Events
Landlord/Tenant Rights
Learn your rights as a tenant and what to do if your landlord will not make repairs. Details: Thursday, Apr. 26, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Tutoring/Study Room #2, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2IUBJat, 919-560-0203.
Community Luncheon Roundtable
Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Free lunch from CORE Catering. All are welcome. Details: Thursday, Apr. 26, Noon. Shepherd’s House UMC, Fellowship Hall, 107 N. Driver St, Durham. bit.ly/2BWPwID, 919-698-9092.
1st Annual Durham Reentry Homecoming
A celebration for the hundreds of citizens returning to Durham from incarceration each year. Testimony; song; and fellowship. Reception to follow. All are welcome. Sponsored by The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham. Details: Thursday, Apr. 26, 7 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 305 East Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2BWPwID, 919-698-9092.
Light Rail Design Open House - Durham
Interactive open house to learn more about the visual design for the new light rail system. Details: Thursday, Apr. 26, 6-8 p.m. Holton Career & Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St, Durham. bit.ly/2II2v4Z.
Orange County Shred-A-Thon
Park and walk-up service. Restricted to residents and small businesses in Orange County and that part of the Town of Chapel Hill in Durham County, as well as employees of the County and the Towns of Carrboro, Chapel Hill and Hillsborough. Limit of four bags or boxes of confidential paper per participant. Details: Thursday, Apr. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. University Place behind the Silverspot Theater off Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/25VaMto.
Meetings
Chapel Hill Friends of the Downtown Meeting
Special guests will be Fran Gualtieri and the staff of La Residence Restaurant. Meeting includes door prizes. Details: Thursday, Apr. 26, 9:30 a.m. Coffee; 10 a.m. Meeting. Free. La Residence Restaurant, 202 West Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. 919-967-2506.
Friday, Apr. 27
Book Signings
Ariel Dorfman, author of ‘Darwin’s Ghost’
Details: Friday, Apr. 27, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Introduction to Fishing at Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area
Try your hand at fishing with a Ranger. Rods, reel and bait provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Friday, Apr. 27, 2 p.m. Free. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area, Parking Lot, 625 Virginia Cates Rd, Hillsborough. Register: 919-383-1686.
Saturday, Apr. 28
Community Events
Angels Among Us 5K and Family Fun Walk
Begins with a 5K run through the Duke campus, followed by a Family Fun Walk through the Sarah P. Duke Gardens. Family-friendly event; silent auction; children's activities; food vendors. Funds raised are used for brain tumor research and education. Details: Saturday, Apr. 28, 8 a.m. Duke Medical Center Campus, Corner of Erwin Rd and Flowers Dr, Durham. Info and register: bit.ly/2CPszrt.
Bark for Life Dog Walk
Hosted by the Humane Society of Granville County and the South Granville High School Humane Society Club, benefiting the American Cancer Society through Relay for Life Granville County. Details: Saturday, Apr. 28, 2 p.m. registration; 3 p.m. walk. $20 Advance/$25 Day of walk. Granville Athletic Park, 4615 Belltown Rd, Oxford. Register: bit.ly/2J4VKLu.
Orange County Shred-A-Thon
With drive-through service. Restricted to residents and small businesses in Orange County and that part of the Town of Chapel Hill in Durham County, as well as employees of the County and the Towns of Carrboro, Chapel Hill and Hillsborough. Limit of four bags or boxes of confidential paper per participant. Details: Saturday, Apr. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Orange County Recycling Drop-off site, 625 Hampton Point Blvd, Hillsborough. bit.ly/25VaMto.
Outings
Book Sale - Books Among Friends
Details: Saturday, Apr. 28, 10 a.m.-noon (Members only); 12-4 p.m. (Open to the public). Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2GbdA1s, 919-560-7159.
Family Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, Apr. 28, 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Meet at Sandy Creek Park in Durham (3510 Sandy Creek Dr). Youth of all ages and their family and friends are welcome. We will look for spring arrivals and other familiar bird friends. Loaner binoculars are available. We will also provide a bird diary and fun bird masks to participants.
Waterbugs at Eno River State Park
Look for waterbugs in the river. Wear shoes and clothes you don’t mind getting wet. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Saturday, Apr. 28, 10 a.m. Free. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox House Parking Lot, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686.
Chapel Hill Northside Festival
Featuring free food, field games, live music and performances for all ages to enjoy. Hosted by The Marian Cheek Jackson Center. Details: Saturday, Apr. 28, 12-3 p.m. Free. West Rosemary St between Roberson and Graham Sts, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2pbBT3L.
Kids
Bring a Book...Take a Book at Northgate Mall
In celebration of Día de los Ninos (Children’s Day). Bring infant, children’s, and teen books you already read and swap out others, for free; make crafts; play with robots; listen to stories; watch dances from around the world; and take home free books. Details: Saturday, Apr. 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Children’s Alleyway near Entrance 2, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2JNWrZS, 919-286-4400.
Celebrate Dia de los Ninos!
A celebration of Latino culture with “Edutainment” Musical Group Criss Cross Mangosauce, music, crafts, stories, and more! All ages welcome. Details: Saturday, Apr. 28, 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Orange County Public Library, 137 West Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. 919-245-2525.
