Treyburn Country Club's tennis clubhouse burns Sunday morning in Durham.
Treyburn Country Club's tennis clubhouse burns Sunday morning in Durham. Durham Fire Department
Treyburn Country Club's tennis clubhouse burns Sunday morning in Durham. Durham Fire Department

Durham County

Teenager arrested in fire at Durham's Treyburn Country Club

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

April 15, 2018 11:53 AM

Durham

Durham police have charged a teenager in the fire Sunday morning that damaged the tennis clubhouse at Treyburn Country Club.

Steven Watts, 18, faces charges of arson of a commercial building, breaking and entering, and larceny after a break-in. Police did not provide his address.

Police spokesman Wil Glenn said the investigation was ongoing.

Durham firefighters were dispatched to the club, located at 1 Old Trail Drive, at 4:06 a.m. Sunday.

On arrival, firefighters found the tennis clubhouse "fully engulfed" in flames, said Durham Fire Department spokesman Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi.

No one was injured.

image2 (2).JPG
One person has been arrested in this fire at Treyburn Country Club.
Durham Fire Department

The Bahama Volunteer Fire Department assisted Durham firefighters with the call, and the Durham Fire Department had controlled the flames by 5:12 a.m. Sunday.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

  Comments  