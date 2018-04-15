Teenager arrested in fire at Durham's Treyburn Country Club

Durham police have charged a teenager in the fire Sunday morning that damaged the tennis clubhouse at Treyburn Country Club.
Steven Watts, 18, faces charges of arson of a commercial building, breaking and entering, and larceny after a break-in. Police did not provide his address.
Police spokesman Wil Glenn said the investigation was ongoing.
Durham firefighters were dispatched to the club, located at 1 Old Trail Drive, at 4:06 a.m. Sunday.
On arrival, firefighters found the tennis clubhouse "fully engulfed" in flames, said Durham Fire Department spokesman Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi.
No one was injured.
The Bahama Volunteer Fire Department assisted Durham firefighters with the call, and the Durham Fire Department had controlled the flames by 5:12 a.m. Sunday.
