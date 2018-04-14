Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 15-Saturday, Apr. 21

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Apr. 15
Kids
‘Click, Clack, Wow: Kids That Type,” A Free Storytime and Typewriter Workshop
Join Dr. B. for a reading of "Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type" and make a craft using a typewriter. Event appropriate for children in grades K-5. Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 2-4 p.m. Free. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 N. Churton St, Hillsborough. Register: bit.ly/2FNT2fg.
Outings
Pinwheels Family Fun Day
Music & dance performances; photo booth; fire truck; skating races; face painting; petting zoo; and more. Presented by Exchange Family Center to bring together families, friends, and the greater community to generate awareness about the importance of supporting families and teachers to help children be resilient. Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 12-6 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 At the Door. Wheels Fun Park, 715 N. Hoover Rd, Durham. Tickets: www.exchangefamilycenter.org, 919-403-8249, x253.
Fifth Annual Storytelling Festival
Storytelling; music; puppets and refreshments. Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 2-5 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. dcostorytellingfest.org.
Friends of the Chapel Hill Public Library Big Book Sale
Bag sale - $5 a bag, bring your own bag. Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2EqHFEo.
Not Your Grandma’s Pressure Cooker: Making the Most of Today’s Programmable Multicookers
With cookbook author Kathy Hester. Demonstration; Q&A; samples. Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 3-4:30 p.m. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2GaklzH, 919-560-0231.
KonMari Workshop
Presented by Holly Bourne. Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 2-3:30 p.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. bit.ly/2IE8DvA, 919-286-2700.
Triangle SCRABBLE Tournament
All ages invited to register; players requried to be members of the North American SCRABBLE Players Association. Contact tournament director David Klionsky, 919-699-9831, for info. Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $20 to play/Free to watch. Northgate Mall, Dress Barn Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. Pre-register: trianglescrabble.com.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Community Events
Yom Hashoah Holocaust Commemoration
Annual Holocaust remembrance service featuring the Triangle Jewish Chorale, a candle lighting service, essay and poster contest winner award presentations, and remarks by Holocaust survivor, Suly Chenkin. Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 4 p.m. Free; open to all. Judea Reform Congregation, 1933 West Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2JepHZl, sharonhalperin88@gmail.com.
Monday, Apr. 16
Meetings
Durham Photography Club Meeting
Meetings include speaker or topic, news, and member-submitted photo shares. Meetings sometimes include photo walks, hands-on learning experiences and (voluntary) photo critiques. Details: Monday, Apr. 16, 6:30 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens Center, Meeting Room, 420 Anderson St, Durham. durhamphotographyclub.com.
N.C. 98 Corridor Study Public Meeting
Project is evaluating safety, congestion, planned and existing roads, bicycle/pedestrian facilities, and transit use along N.C. 98; open house format; attendees may view the conceptual designs and ask questions. Details: Monday, Apr. 16, 5-7 p.m. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. nc98corridor.com.
Lectures & Discussions
DHHS's Priorities for Addressing Early Childhood Health and Education in NC
Talk given by Mandy Cohen, Secretary, NC Department of Health and Human Services. Reception to follow. Details: Monday, Apr. 16, 4-5:30 p.m. Free; RSVP requested. Sanford Bldg, Room 04, Duke University, 201 Science Dr, Durham. Info: bit.ly/2DWYmXO. RSVP: bit.ly/2pHjmOf.
Tuesday, Apr. 17
Book Signings
Elaine Neil Orr, author of ‘Swimming Between Worlds’
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 17, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Family Law Information Session
Local attorney will lead discussion on family law issues including divorce, separation, child custody, child support, landlord-tenant issues, and more. A local attorney will lead the discussion. Free childcare provided. Registration required. Details: Registration deadline Tuesday, Apr. 17. Event is at a later date and confidential location. Free. Time and location TBA. Compass Center for Women and Families, Chapel Hill. Register and info: www.compassctr.org, 919-968-4610.
Durham Kids Voting School Board Forum
Durham students get to ask the questions of School Board candidates at this youth-led forum. Dinner is provided. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Hillside High School, 3727 Fayetteville Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2qa02Iz. RSVP appreciated, but not required: 919-560-7321.
Wednesday, Apr. 18
Lectures & Discussions
NCCU International Symposium
“A New Era,” featuring Dr. Johnson O. Akinleye, Twelfth Chancellor of NCCU. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 18, 9 a.m. Free. B.N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2J0woOL, 919-530-5440.
Meetings
Durham AARP Local Chapter #189 Meeting
All persons, 50 years and older are invited to attend. New members welcome. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 18, 2 p.m. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. Contact Carver Joyner, 919-688-7687.
Chapel Hill Sports Club Meeting
Guest speaker will be Jeff Gravley, WRAL-TV sports anchor. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 18, 12-1:15 p.m. $25 for lunch. Squid’s Restaurant, 1201 Fordham Blvd, Chapel Hill. Reservations to Weldon, foxhill904@yahoo.com, 703-927-0630.
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 18, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Games of Thrones Trivia Night
Adults only, 21+. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 18, 7-9:30 p.m. Free; registration required, 21+. Full Steam Brewery, 726 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2IWFf47, 919-682-2337.
Thursday, Apr. 19
Community Events
Spring for Literacy Benefit Luncheon
Author Clyde Edgerton will be the keynote speaker. Proceeds benefit Chatham Literacy’s instruction for adult learners. Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $100. Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center, 1192 US-64 West Business, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2FLNOAI, 919-542-6424.
Chapel Hill Street Design Workshop
Event will include brief presentation; examples of other street design experiments; a group activity to sketch creative intersection designs; and a final vote to determine a project to implement. Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hargraves Center, 216 N. Roberson St, Chapel Hill. Info & RSVP: bit.ly/2qsb9Nu.
NCCU Chancellor Installation Ceremony
“Fulfilling the Dream.” Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 10 a.m. Free. McDougald-McLendon Arena, NCCU, 700 E. Lawson St, Durham. bit.ly/2J0woOL, 919-530-5440.
Legal Aid - Divorce Clinic
Divorce clinic teaches participants how to file a simple divorce action in court without an attorney. Legal documents and instructional video provided. Sponsored by Legal Aid of North Carolina. Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Tutoring/Study Room #2, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2Gb5Igq, 919-560-0203.
Book Signings
Larry Burk, co-author of ‘Dreams That Can Save Your Life: Early Warning Signs of Cancer and Other Diseases’
Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
What Everyone Needs to Know About Climate Change
A conversation with journalist Sara Peach about how climate change could affect you and your family, and what communities can do to prepare. Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2GtLJZT, 919-560-8590.
Outings
Honoring Your Stories - A Writing Workshop
Learn to craft your life story into compelling personal narratives. Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 9:30-11 a.m. Free; registration required. North Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2DYzkrA, 919-560-0231.
Homeschool Day at Historic Stagville
Learn about life on an antebellum plantation during this full day of educational activities. For homeschoolers of all ages. Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $3 per child, cash/check only. Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Hwy, Durham. bit.ly/1xjoJjB, 919-620-0120.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Durham Coupon Swap
Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2pNXTDp, 919-560-8590.
Friday, Apr. 20
Lectures & Discussions
Cristy Road Carrera: Lehman-Brady Presentation
Details: Friday, Apr. 20, 4:30-6 p.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St, Durham. bit.ly/2JzTA6C, 919-660-3663.
Fundraisers
Durham Internal Medicine Residency Charity Auction
Silent and live auctions; tickets include entrance to the auction, one complementary drink, and hors-d'oeuvres. Proceeds benefit Senior PharmAssist and the Duke Outpatient Clinic Assistance Fund. Details: Friday, Apr. 20, 7 p.m. $25. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2qpEskv, 919-901-0875.
Saturday, Apr. 21
Lectures & Discussions
Supporting Those Who Say #MeToo: A Workshop
Presented by the Orange County Rape Crisis Center. Details: Saturday, Apr. 21, 12:30-2 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-968-4647.
A Night with Reverend CL Bryant
Rev. Bryant, former NAACP Chapter president and Freedomworks speaker, will speak about his perspective on the country and the current political climate. Cookout provided. Details: Saturday, Apr. 21, Noon. Free. GOP HQ, 800 N. Mangum St, Durham. bit.ly/2HSfCjs.
Caregiver Stress: Regaining Your Energy, Staying Motivated and Preventing Burnout Workshop
Workshop aimed at anyone who provides physical and/or emotional care for an ill or disabled loved one. Sponsored The Chapel Hill-Carrboro Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and The Central Carolina Black Nurses Council. Details: Saturday, Apr. 21, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Free; registration encouraged. Church of Reconciliation, 110 N. Elliott Rd, Chapel Hill. Register by Tuesday, Apr. 17: bit.ly/2J52N6H.
Legislative Breakfast on Mental Health
Building Blocks for Integrated Healthcare: Emerging Implications for Community Mental Health. Keynote speaker will be Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of NC DHHS. Details: Saturday, Apr. 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free; $20 suggested donation. UNC William & Ida Friday Center, 100 Friday Center Dr, Chapel Hill. Register: legislativebreakfastmh.org.
Healing America Durham Kick Off Rally and Film Event
PlantPure founder Nelson Campbell introduces Durham as the site of a movement and film to adresss our health care crisis. Details: Saturday, Apr. 21, 3 p.m. Free. Durham Convention Center, Junior Ballroom, 301 W. Morgan St, Durham. healingamericatogether.com, 704-271-9906.
Doris M. Richardson Missionary Circle Rainbow Tea
Food, entertainment, music. Details: Saturday, Apr. 21, 4-6 p.m. Free. First Community Missionary Baptist Church, 509 Eno St, Hillsborough. 919-732-6135.
Book Signings
Dr. Tonya Armstrong, author of ‘Blossoming Hope: The Black Christian Woman's Guide to Mental Health and Wellness’
Local author and psychologist shares insights on mental health and wellness. Q&A will follow the program. Details: Saturday, Apr. 21, 3-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Children's Programming Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2I74SOi, 919-560-7410.
Wayne Wiegand, author of ‘Desegregation of Public Libraries in the Jim Crow South’
Q&A will follow the presentation. Details: Saturday, Apr. 21, 3 p.m. Free. Durham Technical Community College, Educational Resource Center, 1637 Lawson St, Durham. bit.ly/2HiIqF7.
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting
Details: Saturday, Apr. 21, 9:30 a.m. Open to the public. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St, Durham.
Durham E-Waste Recycling & Paper Shredding Event
Details: Saturday, Apr. 21, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Durham County Memorial Stadium, Home Side Parking Lot, 750 Stadium Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GX2bCL, 919-560-1200.
Outings
153rd Anniversary Civil War-Ending Surrender Commemoration at Bennett Place
Special guided tours and lectures. Details: Saturday, Apr. 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $3 Adults/$2 Ages 5-16. Bennett Place State Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2GUTV6d, 919-383-4345.
Spring Fling Indoor Yard Sale
Variety of items from toys to tools, dolls to dishes, pictures to pots, and even plants. All proceeds benefit local outreach programs. Cash or credit card. Details: Saturday, Apr. 21, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1737 Hillandale Rd, Durham. www.stlukesdurham.org, 919-286-2273.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, Apr. 21, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Bo Howes at bohowes@gmail.com.
