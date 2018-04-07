Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 8-Saturday, Apr. 14

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Apr. 8
Outings
Near & Far - A Local Celebration of Global Cultures
Family event in downtown Chapel Hill featuring global food, music, dance traditions and other displays of the town's diversity. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 2-5 p.m. Free. 140 West Franklin, 140 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GKtf56.
Poetry Reading with Stan Absher and Tori Reynolds
Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 2 p.m. Free; $5 donation suggested. Burwell School Historic Site, 319 N. Churton St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2uOBiv1.
Carrboro Open Streets
See what happens when the Town closes a street to cars and reclaims this public space with all sorts of other car-free activities. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 12-4 p.m. Free. Downtown Carrboro, 101 East Weaver St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2FQ393l, 919-918-7392.
APS Cat Adoption Event
Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 2-3:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Tomato, Tomahhto
Learn more about the care and feeding of these popular fruits. Presented by Charles Murphy, Durham County Extension Master Gardener volunteer. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 3-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2DWemJS, 919-560-7410.
Eagle Count at Jordan Lake
Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 7-8:30 a.m. Join New Hope Audubon Society as they do their quarterly eagle count at Jordan Lake. Beginners or experts are welcome. The count lasts for 1.5 hours. If interested, contact Steve McMurray at steve.mcmurray@ncdenr.gov.
Book Signings
Meg Medina: Children’s & Young Adult Author Talk & Book Signing
Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 6:30 p.m. Free. ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2GIQ1MS, 919-929-2787.
Fundraisers
Granville Rescue Family Fun Day
Hosted by the Humane Society of Granville County. Local vendors, food trucks and rescue groups. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Carlee Farm, 1003 Carlee Farm Rd, Oxford. bit.ly/2GMLeHU, 919-691-9114.
Community Events
NCCU Chancellor Installation Worship Service
Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 4 p.m. Free. B.N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2J0woOL, 919-530-5440.
Durham Democratic Women Candidate Forum
Durham Democratic candidates for District Attorney, District 16; Durham County Sheriff; and US House of Representatives for District 04. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 3:30-5 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. www.durhamdemwomen.org.
Reader’s Party
Celebrate your reading skills with poetry, prose, monologues, shorts stories and original works. Refreshments provided. Sponsored by the Durham Library Foundation. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 2 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2E1s4eB, 919-560-0268.
Monday, Apr. 9
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting
The presenters will be Sheriff Andrews and Clarence Birkhead, who is running for Durham County Sheriff. Several candidates for Board of Education will also be available for questions. Attendees may bring any unused, expired, unwanted prescription drugs to be safely disposed of. Details: Monday, Apr. 9. 6-8 p.m. Open to the public. DPS Training Facility, Room M1, 2107 Hillandale Rd, Durham. pac2durham.org.
Congressional District 4 Democratic Candidate Forum
Sponsored by The Progressive Democrats of Orange County, Durham County and Wake County. Details: Monday, Apr. 9, 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Town Hall, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. Info: outreach@progressivedemsocnc.org, 919-260-9749.
Powerful Tools For Caregivers Classes
Classes address stress, nutrition, effective communication, family meetings, anger and frustration. Offered by Durham Cooperative Extension and Center for Senior Life. Register by Monday, Apr. 9. Details: Six classes beginning Wednesday, Apr. 11-May 16. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. Register: Peggy Kernodle, Family Education & Advocacy, pkernodle@dconc.gov, 919-560-0523.
Lectures & Discussions
Tom Perez, Chair of the Democratic National Committee, to speak at Duke
Terry Sanford Distinguished Lecture. Details: Monday, Apr. 9, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Sanford Fleishman Commons, Duke University, 201 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Gt4nRq, 919-684-8111.
Art with the Experts: Solidary and Solitary
Join Marshall N. Price, Nancy Hanks Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art from the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University, for a discussion and slide lecture on Solidary & Solitary: The Joyner/Giuffrida Collection. Details: Monday, Apr. 9, 7-8 p.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2G958zZ, 919-560-0270.
Piedmont Wildlife Center Educational Program
Visit with local wildlife; educational program with live animals. Details: Monday, Apr. 9, 4-5 p.m. Free; registration requested. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2G88Klu, 919-560-0231.
Tuesday, Apr. 10
Book Signings
Jeanne Yocum, author of ‘The Self-Employment Survival Guide’
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
‘Print News and Raise Hell’: Highlights from 125 Years of the 'Daily Tar Heel’ with Kenneth Joel Zogry
Gladys Hall Coates University History Lecture; exhibition viewing. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 5-6:45 p.m. Free. Wilson Library, Pleasants Family Assembly Room, UNC, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2pcwoSP, 919-962-3765.
Periodic Tables: Taking Genes to Court
John Conley, UNC Professor of Law, explores recent court cases that deal directly with questions like who bears legal responsibility for interpreting a genetic test correctly, privacy, and patient and consumer rights. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 7 p.m. $5. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2JeKex6, 919-901-0875.
Meetings
Northgate Heart & Sole Walkers Meeting
Guest speaker will be Travis Toscono, Regional Manager of Planet Fitness, who will discuss the importance of staying active and tools to maintaining good health. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 8:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Food Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2EguLc8, 919-286-4400.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
All needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 6-7:30 p.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St, Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Wednesday, Apr. 11
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Outings
Lunchtime Tales: Storytime for Adults
One great story, expertly read aloud. “Upon the Dull Earth” by Philip K. Dick. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, Noon. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2G7h3ND, 919-560-0236.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Local Comics Creator Networking Night
Meet fellow creators, show off and trade your work (no sales please). All ages, skill levels and genres welcome. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 6-8 p.m. Free. Atomic Empire, Suite 14B, 3400 Westgate Dr, Durham. Info: pdholt@dconc.gov, 919-560-8648. bit.ly/2I2nmPO.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 7:30 a.m. Meet across the entryway road, behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center (4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd) in Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Lectures & Discussions
Ernie Gross and Don Greenbaum, Holocaust Survivor & GI Liberator
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 6-8 p.m. Free; RSVP requested. Gross Hall, Ahmadieh Family Auditorium, Room 107, Duke University, 140 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GaHbYQ.
Jordan High School Distinguished Speaker Series - Cerelyn ‘CJ’ Davis
Cerelyn “CJ” Davis is the City of Durham Police Chief. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 7 p.m. Free. Jordan High School, 6806 Garrett Rd, Durham. Info: Brian McDonald, brian.mcdonald@dpsnc.net.
Community Events
PAC 1 Neighborhood Meeting - Safety of Tire Mulch
Meeting regarding the use and safety of tire mulch at East Durham Park. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 7-8 p.m. Holton Resource Center, 2nd Floor, 401 N. Driver St, Durham.
Thursday, Apr. 12
Book Signings
Michael Chitwood, author of ‘Search and Rescue: Poems,’ and Michael McFee, author of ‘Appointed Rounds’
Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Lectures & Discussions
Tucker Carlson, political commentator, to speak at UNC
Roy H. Park Distinguished Lecture for the UNC School of Media and Journalism. Followed by a moderated conversation. Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 11 a.m. Free; tickets required. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2GtyEiV.
Community Events
Book Launch Honoring Dr. Samuel DuBois Cook; Naming of the Young Scholars Summer Research Institute
Celebrate the naming of the Cook Center’s annual Young Scholars Summer Research Institute after Henry (Hank) Aaron and Billye Aaron, and a book of eassays that celebrate the legacy of Dr. Samuel DuBois Cook. Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2I4TClw.
Art of Healing
Survivors of intimate partner abuse are invited to participate in afternoons of art and writing activities with a focus on expression, hope, healing, and strengths. No previous art-making or writing experience is required. Registration required. Details: Registration deadline Thursday, Apr. 12. Event is at a later date and confidential location. Free. Time and location TBA. Compass Center for Women and Families, Chapel Hill. Register and info: www.compassctr.org, 919-968-4610.
Orange County Low-Cost Rabies Vaccination Clinic
Dogs on leash; cats in a carrier. Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 3-5 p.m. $10 Rabies; $35 Microchips. Animal Services Center, 1601 Eubanks Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/1IZiLwW, 919-942-7387.
AARP Tax Preparation
Free state and federal tax return preparation and electronic filing by IRS-trained counselors for all residents regardless of age and income. Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 12-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2G8OvUX, 919-560-7410.
Honoring Your Stories - A Writing Workshop
Learn to craft your life story into compelling personal narratives. Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 9:30-11 a.m. Free; registration required. North Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2umuSDb, 919-560-0231.
Meetings
Durham Police Department PAC 5 Meeting
Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 6 p.m. Open to the public. Golden Belt, Neighborhod Improvement Services, 807 E. Main St, Bldg 2, 3rd Floor, Durham.
Friday, Apr. 13
Community Events
Braggtown is Community
Meet members of the newly formed Braggtown Community Association and find out the latest in community news and neighborhood improvements. Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 12-1:30 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2uk3uGb, 919-560-0231.
Outings
Pollinator Hike at Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area
Join a park Ranger on our Brown Elfin Knob Trail and learn about the top pollinators in North America and their important role in our lives. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 9 a.m. Free. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area, Parking Lot, 625 Virginia Cates Rd, Hillsborough. Register: 919-383-1686.
Saturday, Apr. 14
Meetings
Durham Police Department PAC 3 Meeting
PAC 3 will host a forum for candidates running for Durham County District Attorney and Durham County Sheriff. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 10 a.m. Open to the public. Community and Family Life Recreation Center, Lyon Park, 1309 Halley St, Durham. pac3durhamnc.org.
Durham Police Department PAC 4 Meeting
Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 10 a.m. Open to the public. Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 S. Alston Ave, Durham.
Fundraisers
Pints for Paws Fundraiser
Family- and dog-friendly fun. More than a dozen Durham craft beverage makers; sodas; teas; food trucks; live music; bring well-behaved, leashed dogs. All proceeds benefit Animal Protection Society of Durham. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 12-4 p.m. $10-$40/Free for children 10 and under. Northgate Plaza, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2DI3DCG, 919-636-1898.
Orange County Little Paws Kitten Shower
Learn about fostering kittens, view kittens available for foster, interact with other foster families. Arts and crafts, games, and refreshments offered. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 12-4 p.m. Free. Animal Services Center, 1601 Eubanks Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/1ctUaAM, 919-942-7387.
Outings
UNC Science Expo
Free, family-friendly event; exhibits; hands-on experiments; demonstrations; laboratory tours; stage entertainment; food trucks. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. UNC Campus, Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/1SgM3Fu, 919-968-2723.
Lectures & Discussions
Immersion for Spanish Language Acquisition (ISLA) Educators Panel
An interdisciplinary panel on bilingualism & multicultural education for educators. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 1-2:30 p.m. Free; registration recommended. St. Thomas More School, 920 Carmichael St, Chapel Hill. Register: bit.ly/2G8aXwy.
Supporting Those Who Say #MeToo: A Workshop
Presented by the Orange County Rape Crisis Center. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Orange County Public Library, 137 W. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. 919-968-4647.
