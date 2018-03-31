Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 1-Saturday, Apr. 7

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Apr. 1
Outings
Durham Easter Egg Hunt
Never miss a local story.
Egg hunts for children ages 2-12; inflatable games; face painting; family activities; food vendors. Sponsored by Vintage Church Durham, Grace Park Church, and Restoration Church. Details: Sunday, Apr. 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. Pre-register: durhameaster.com.
Monday, Apr. 2
Community Events
Durham Seeks Stormwater Restoration Project Input for Former Duke Diet & Fitness Center
Learn more about what is planned for the stormwater restoration and hear about the schedule for demolition of the former Duke Diet and Fitness Center building. City staff and members of the consultant design team will be available to answer questions. Details: Monday, Apr. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Durham County Human Services Bldg, 414 E. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2x7TjUt, 919-560-4326.
Downtown Parking Garage Public Art Team Meet-and-Greet
An opportunity to meet the three artists chosen to design and install the public art for the new garage located at the intersections of Morgan Street, Mangum Street, and Rigsbee Avenue. Details: Monday, Apr. 2, 12-1 p.m. Unscripted Hotel, 202 Corcoran St, Durham. 919-560-4123.
Downtown Parking Garage Public Art Pop-Up Design Studio
This studio event is co-hosted with Durham Area Designers. The new parking garage is located at the intersections of Morgan Street, Mangum Street, and Rigsbee Avenue, and the goal of the public art installation is to facilitate an interactive, engaging artistic experience. Details: Monday, Apr. 2, 6-8 p.m. Historic Parrish Street Forum, 108 W. Parrish St, Durham. 919-560-4123.
Discussions & Lectures
UNC Lineberger Cancer Center Scientific Symposium
Theme will be "Genome Instability in Cancer: Mechanisms and Therapeutic Opportunities." Scientists from around the country to speak on the topic. Details: Monday, Apr. 2, 8:50 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free; $17.25 for optional lunch. Friday Center for Continuing Education, UNC, 100 Friday Center Dr, Chapel Hill. Register: bit.ly/2u7YGDF.
Tuesday, Apr. 3
Discussions & Lectures
UNC Lineberger Cancer Center Scientific Symposium
Theme will be "Genome Instability in Cancer: Mechanisms and Therapeutic Opportunities." Scientists from around the country to speak on the topic. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 3, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free; $17.25 for optional lunch. Friday Center for Continuing Education, UNC, 100 Friday Center Dr, Chapel Hill. Register: bit.ly/2u7YGDF.
Making as a Transformative Act: How the act of Making Makes Us Better People
Presented by Betsy Greer. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 3, 5-6:30 p.m. Kenan Science Library, Venable Hall, Room G301, UNC, 125 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2G0MjPm, 919-962-3946.
Practicing Social Justice Within the System
A conversation with Durham City Councillor DeDreana Freeman focusing on opportunities and challenges of promoting social justice and change from within established systems of power. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 3, 12:30-1:45 p.m. Free. UNC Gillings School of Public Health, Room 1301, 135 Dauer Dr, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2GdG0E0, 828-734-0150.
‘Drug Addiction: From the Brain to Society and Back’
Presented by Dr. Schramm-Saptya of the Duke Institute for Brain Sciences. Sponsored by the Durham chapter of NAMI. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 3, 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2DWZCdw, 919-560-8590.
The Science and Technology of Wakanda
Leading experts discuss science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics as represented in Marvel Comic's Black Panther movie. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 3, 6:30-9 p.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2GeFfui, 919-560-0270.
Book Reading
Frances Mayes, author of ‘Women in Sunlight’
Book reading and talk. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 3, 2-4 p.m. Free. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GszXP9, 919-684-5135.
Wednesday, Apr. 4
Kids
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Book Signing
Laurent Dubois and Gwendolyn Oxenham on ‘Writing Soccer’
In celebration of the launch of Dubois’s newest book, “The Language of the Game: How to Understand Soccer.” Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Community Events
Golden Horizons Adult Day Care Grand Opening
Ribbon cutting by Mayor Steve Schewel; attendance by representatives of the dementia and Alzheimer's support communities. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 12:15 p.m. Golden Horizons Adult Day Care, 1106 Hillandale Rd, Durham. 919-286-4489.
Durham 2018 Human Relations Advocacy Awards
The keynote speaker will be Andrea "Muffin" Hudson, a champion for ending mass incarceration through her work with Durham's Participatory Defense, SpiritHouseNC, and All of Us or None. Featuring special presentations to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 6-8 p.m. Free; open to the public. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-560-4107, ext. 34277.
Lectures & Discussions
Nuts & Bolts of Downsizing
Tips on handling the daunting tasks associated with downsizing. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Rd., Chapel Hill. Register: Gayle Cooke, 919-522-4144
Gen. Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to Speak at Duke
The U.S. Military in a Time of Geopolitical Strain: A Conversation with General Joseph Dunford. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 5:30 p.m. Free; ticket required. Page Auditorium, Duke University, 402 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2FVrroA, 919-684-4444.
‘Literary Trails of the North Carolina Piedmont,’ Georgann Eubanks
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 N. Churton St, Hillsborough. orangenchistory.org, 919-732-2201.
‘O Lost! UNC-Chapel Hill, Thomas Wolfe and The Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918’
Opening event for the symposium “Going Viral: Impact and Implications of the 1918 Influenza Pandemic.” Includes talks, a reception and exhibit viewing. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 6-8 p.m. Free; registration required. Wilson Library, UNC, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Gh0gbg, 919-962-3765.
Books Sandwiched In Book Club
The club will discuss “Hidden Figures The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race” by Margot Lee Shetterly. Bring a sandwich and share your thoughts on the book. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 11:30 a.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2G55YJF, 919-968-2777.
Outings
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 7:30 a.m. Meet across the entryway road, behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center (4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd) in Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Fishing with a Ranger at Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area
Let the kids fish in Occoneechee’s ponds. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 2-3 p.m. Free. Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area, 625 Virginia Cates Rd, Hillsborough. Register: 919-383-1686.
Piedmont Earthskills Gathering
A 5 day and 4-night educational/enrichment program that offers in-depth learning for individuals and families focused on Primitive Living Skills and Homesteading. Proceeds benefit Piedmont Wildlife Center. Details: Begins Wednesday, Apr. 4, 1 p.m.; Ends Sunday, Apr. 8, 4 p.m. $17-$236. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Rd, Pittsboro. Register: bit.ly/2IEV1QN.
Thursday, Apr. 5
Meetings
New Hope Audubon Society Monthly Meeting
David Smith and friends will give a talk on birds and animals of Indonesia. All are welcome, members and non-members alike. Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 7-9 p.m. Free admission. NC Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Community Events
Legal Aid - Social Security and Disability
Free do-it-yourself legal clinic focused on Social Security and Disability. Registration required at legalaidnc.org. Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2ITbykj, 919-560-7410.
Gold Park Pollinator Garden Workday
Volunteers will work in the garden for no more than two hours. Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 8 a.m. (Weather permitting). Gold Park Pollinator Garden, 415 Dimmocks Mill Rd (near the train trestle), Hillsborough. Info: Frances Harris, va.harris.fam@gmail.com, 919-241-4822. bit.ly/2GWudem.
Friday, Apr. 6
Outings
Triangle Luncheon Civitan Annual Spaghetti Feast
Enjoy salad, bread, homemade dessert and a delicious spaghetti meal. Delivery available for 10 or more meals. Details: Friday, Apr. 6, Lunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Dinner 5-7 p.m. $10 Adults/$5 Chldren 10 and under. Bethany UMC Fellowship Center, 2903 Guess Rd, Durham, NC. Contact: Erma, 919-477-6432 or Brenda, 919-732-8352.
Community Events
AARP Tax Preparation
Free state and federal tax return preparation and electronic filing by IRS-trained counselors for all residents regardless of age and income. Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 12-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2pIXVeC, 919-560-7410.
Saturday, Apr. 7
Community Events
Women’s Health Awareness Day at NCCU
Day-long women’s health conference featuring free wellness screenings, health education workshops, healthy living presentations, and health resources. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Mary Townes Science Bldg, NCCU, 1900 Concord St, Durham. bit.ly/2GcxSXI.
Book Signing
Lisa See, author of ‘The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane’
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 2 p.m. Free. McIntyre’s Books, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2psICXB, 919-542-3030.
Virginia M. Spencer, author of ‘Allowing Rejection to Launch You Out’
Book signing and discussion. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, Noon. Free. Doubletree Suites, 2515 Meridian Pkwy, Durham. bit.ly/2pwLS4X, 919-710-0283.
Community Events
Doing Business with the Library
Learn about business resources the library offers to help start a business and leverage success as a business owner. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2G8a7AP, 919-560-8590.
Fundraisers
Ham & Egg Supper
All proceeds go to missions. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 5-8 p.m. $9 Adults/$4 Ages 6-12/Free children under 6. Duke’s Chapel UMC, 807 Old Oxford Rd, Durham. 919-220-1056.
Touch-A-Truck
See and touch vehicles from law enforcement, fire departments, public works, emergency medical services, construction machinery, farm equipment, and more. Proceeds support the Junior League of Durham and Orange Counties. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5/Free children 2 and under. Northgate Mall, Sears Parking Lot, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. Tickets: jldoc.org/touch-a-truck.
Paws for Granville Fundraiser
Farm to table buffet style dinner and evening of entertainment featuring Johnny Orr. Proceeds benefit Humane Society of Granville County and the Granville County Animal Shelter. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 5-9:30 p.m. $30. Carlee Farm, 1003 Carlee Farm Rd, Oxford. Tickets: bit.ly/2FYp4B8, 919-693-6749.
Outings
A Birthday Party for Addy
Learn the full story of the connections between American Girl Addy Walker and the history of Stagville. Refreshments, games and activities. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $5, cash or check only. Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Hwy, Durham. bit.ly/1xjoJjB, 919-620-0120.
Lavender Planting Clinic & Sale
Presented by The Baggett Family of Sunshine Lavender Farm. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8 a.m.-noon. Hillsborough Farmers Market, 430 Waterstone Dr, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2wgyLGn.
Neighborhoods Hike: West Durham, East Campus & Beyond
A 2.5 mile guided hike. Co-sponsored by Museum of Durham History, Sierra Club, PictureDURM and the Old West Durham Neighborhood Association. Rain or shine. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 1 p.m. Free. Begins at Ninth & Green Sts, Durham. bit.ly/2IEyWlj, 919-246-9993.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Tom Driscoll at spttdrdshnk@yahoo.com.
Stream Watch with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 9 a.m. John Kent will lead a volunteer team conducting monthly water quality monitoring at several sites on New Hope Creek. If interested in participating, please contact John at jnkent25@gmail.com.
Who’s Swimming in the Eno?
Come and spend an hour looking at adaptations of fish in the Eno River. Afterward, visit the office to borrow a fishing pole and try your hand at catching some. Elementary-aged program, but all are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 10:30 a.m. Free. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox House, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. Register: 919-383-1686.
Comments