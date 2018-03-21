Want to help reduce opioid abuse? Durham police hosting 4 medicine drops.

Police in Durham have a better plan for getting rid of excess and expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs than flushing them down the toilet or merely tossing them in the trash.
The Durham Police Department is expanding its "Medicine Drop" program for a day on Friday by hosting collections at four pharmacies around town in partnership with Safe Kids North Carolina.
The program allows people to anonymously dispose of unused or expired over-the-counter and prescription medications.
Earlier this week during a stop in New Hampshire, President Donald Trump touted the benefits of medicine drop programs in stemming the tide of opioid abuse.
Operation Medicine Drop will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations
- Walgreens, 1812 Holloway Street
- Kroger, 3457 Hillsborough Road
- Triangle Pharmacy/Ace Hardware, 1700 East NC Highway 54
- Kroger, 202 West NC Highway 54
Officers at these locations will supervise the collection and maintain the security of any collected materials. The collected materials will be destroyed in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.
The Durham Police Department also has three Operation Medicine Drop locations that are used throughout the year and all drop-offs may be done anonymously. DPD’s Operation Medicine Drop boxes are at:
- Durham Police Headquarters, 505 W. Chapel Hill Street, Open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Enter the front door of main lobby.
- District 2 Substation, 5285 North Roxboro Road (Eno Square Shopping Center), Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ring buzzer for assistance. Do not leave medicines at the door.
- District 3 Substation, #8 Consultant Place (near Wynnsong Movie Plaza), Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ring buzzer for assistance. Do not leave medicines at the door.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
