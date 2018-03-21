Durham in an 'affordable housing crisis,' council members say

Developers who want to build in Durham aren't required to give money toward affordable housing, but City Council members want them to know that's part of the city's culture. Council members said Wednesday that the city is in the midst of an "affordable housing crisis." Twenty new people move to Durham every day.

The three Durham City Council members elected in November met with Durham Congregations, Associations and Neighborhoods leaders on Wednesday night at First Chronicles Community Church to be held accountable to their campaign promises on a variety of topics.

Vernetta Alston, DeDreana Freeman and Mark-Anthony Middleton have been in office around 100 days. Middleton was in Durham CAN's clergy caucus before running for office. He told them he has learned that governance is very different than activism.

Alston said that she is most passionate about "our affordable housing crisis, which we are further and further behind on every day." She said that the city needs to chip away at the issue every single day and in every single way that they can.

Affordable housing is calculated differently by an area's average median income and the percentage of that residents earn. Durham Mayor Steve Schewel has described it as those residents who need public and subsidized housing. Someone who is cost burdened by housing pays more than a third of their monthly income on housing. Schewel has also said that Durham needs more housing density, and for the "missing middle" class, at a price point like two recently approved townhouse projects that will cost around $200,000 per home.

Middleton told Durham CAN how the developer of a new apartment building, Foster on the Park, gave $100,000 to the city's dedicated housing fund. Developer Blue Heron offered the money during the council's most recent work session. They gave $42,000 to Habitat for Humanity for a previous project three years ago. Foster on the Park is a 64-apartment building across from Liberty Warehouse Apartments overlooking Durham Central Park. The project will also turn Roney Street into a woonerf, which is a street conducive walking and biking.

Another recent project much further from downtown, a townhouse development on Wake Forest Highway in East Durham, gave $8,000 toward the city's dedicated housing fund.

Middleton said that while the council can't force a developer to give money to housing, the message is going out.

Selina Mack of Durham Community Land Trustees asked the council members if they are still committed to giving $2 million to fund renovations on 54 units of affordable housing that the Land Trustees took a risk to buy a year ago.

Freeman said there is tension around affordable housing needs in Durham, and that city funds will go first to Durham Housing Authority renovations and new projects for the 12,000 people who live in public housing here. The list of needs keeps growing, Freeman said.

"Those penny for housing funds are not coming for you," Freeman told Mack, referring to the tax increase that goes toward affordable housing needs. Freeman said that housing funds will instead go first to the DHA's plan for the former Fayetteville Street public housing project, also known as Fayette Place for a development that didn't happen. The former public housing neighborhood is now a large fenced in empty lot off Fayetteville Street.

The Jackson Street mixed use project, which includes 80 units of affordable housing, is likely contingent on the city getting a low income housing tax credit. They've applied for it and will find out later this year. Middleton pushed for the project when he was part of CAN, but said the tax credit is not guaranteed.

"Jackson Street, as a template moving forward for other projects downtown, is not viable," Middleton said. "We're going to need thousands of units to address the affordable housing crisis."

"The affordability crisis is reaching every aspect of our city," Alston said.

Freeman wants more judges to direct people to Durham's new eviction diversion program, too, and for the county to expand its rental assistance program.

CAN also pressed Freeman, Alston and Middleton on their campaign promises to support doubling the city's youth summer jobs program, which they all do. Schewel pledged the same during his meeting with CAN earlier this month. The program now serves 58 youth but has more than 900 teenagers applying each summer. Doubling the program to 116 jobs would start the summer of 2019.

