Wimmin@work, an interdisciplinary collaboration of artists displaying the rich heritage and talent of women of color, will take place at Hayti Heritage Center in Durham on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Durham County

Calendar of Events: Friday, Mar. 23-Thursday, Mar. 29

March 22, 2018 06:00 AM

Friday, Mar. 23

Music

Patti LaBelle

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. $55. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2IvMtLZ, 919-680-2787.

Katharina Uhde, violin & R. Larry Todd, piano

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DtYyOb, 919-684-4444.

Del McCoury Band

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. $25-$49. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2IxnU1s, 919-843-3333.

Earspace Ensemble

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2HDRHnI, 919-962-1039.

Robert Jesselson, cellist, and Charles Fugo, pianist

Performances includes “At the Marion Opera House” by Tayloe Harding and Sonatas by Barber and Prokofiev. Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 7:30 p.m. Free. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Dr, Durham. 919-493-5451.

Ken Waldman & The Wild Men

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. $14. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2phWXWt, 919-929-2787.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Night Shades

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Chuck Cotton, Tad Walters, TA James

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Of Montreal, Mega Bog

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 9 p.m. $17. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Kyle Craft, Erie Choir

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Rapture Clause, The Ramonas, Vanguard Party

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Gangstagrass, Durty Dub’s Charley Pride Tribute

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Devin Frazier Quartet

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Brothers Egg w/ Laura Rabell

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

‘The Principles of Uncertainty’ w/ John Heginbotham & Maira Kalman

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Reynolds Industries Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2xvKLnG, 919-684-4444.

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Roger Gold and David DiGiuseppe. Calling by Nick Boulet. Details: Friday, Mar. 23, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.

Line Dance Jam

Experienced and non-experienced participants encouraged to attend. No partner needed. Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 7:30-9 p.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.

Theater

Anthony Jeselnik

Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. $29-$37. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2FG1cX1, 919-560-3030.

Saturday, Mar. 24

Music

Jerusalem Quartet

Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. $10-$42. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2BFD3NS, 919-684-4444.

The College of William and Mary Symphony Orchestra

Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2pjJ0Yj, 919-962-1039.

Lucius w/ Ethan Gruska

Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. $20-$30. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2DvVXTW, 919-560-3030.

Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam

Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Delta Moon

Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. $15 Seated/$10 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Pat ‘Mother Blues’ Cohen

Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Timeflies, Bryce Vine, Baby Raptors

Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. $25. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Urban Soil, Tennessee Jed

Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Benny Okoto, Newman, Wes, J. Dasani, St. Nich

Presented in partnership with The Student Hip-Hop Organization at UNC. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Vesperteen, Vinyl Theatre, The New Schematics

Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 7:30 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Horizontal Hold Album Release Party, No One Mind, Today’s Forecast

Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dex Romweber w/ George Terry

Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

‘The Principles of Uncertainty’ w/ John Heginbotham & Maira Kalman

Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Reynolds Industries Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2xvKLnG, 919-684-4444.

Theater

Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias

Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 10 p.m. $43-$68. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2HFafnw, 919-680-2787.

Transactors Improv: ‘Uber Reaction’

Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Walltown Children’s Theatre, 1225 Berkeley St, Durham. bit.ly/2IsoH3x, 919-824-0937.

Wimmin@work at Hayti Heritage Center

An interdisciplinary collaboration of artists displaying the rich heritage and talent of women of color from the Durham and surrounding communities. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 3 p.m. $10/Children 12 and under free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2FOCRh9, 919-928-6486.

Movies

‘A Cat in Paris’

Part of the Family Saturday Series. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 11 a.m. $5. Carolina Theatre, Cinema One, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2HEY22a, 919-560-3030.

Sunday, Mar. 25

Art

A to Zine: How to Make a Zine From Start to Finish

By artist Tristin Miller. All materials included; light refreshments; ages 13 & up. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 2-5 p.m. $28. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. bit.ly/2CeQdSj, 919-286-2700.

Music

The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle - Beethoven, the Michelangelo of Music

Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 3 p.m. $30. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2IuNsfv, 919-560-3030.

Dr. Robert Parkins, Organ Recital Series

Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 5 p.m. Free. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2IuZXYC, 919-684-4444.

Lawrence Brownlee, Tenor

Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 7:30 p.m. $20. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2pgZt01, 919-962-1039.

1842 Pleyel Piano Concert

Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 2 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2pjJ0Yj, 919-962-1039.

Sarah Vaughan Tribute

Ms. Nicki Rivers and friends perform a set of songs in honor of the late, great jazz performer, Sarah Vaughan. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 3 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2FUsKra, 919-683-1709.

Train of Thought w/ Tommy Hartley, Jason Barker, and Ken Smith

Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Steve Gunn, Nathan Bowles

Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

School of Rock Cary

Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, Noon. $5-$7. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Benefit for Duck Kee Studios

Featuring Schooner, Reese McHenry & The Fox, The Kneads, The Good Graces, Tegucigalpan, Stray Owls, Regina Hexaphone. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 5 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2u39DGo, 919-901-0875.

Thelma and The Sleaze

Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 8 p.m. $10-$12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Frivolous Artist w/ Ginger Wagg

Presented by Wild Actions. Part of DIDA. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. Durham Fruit & Produce Co, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2FFS1Sw.

Outings

Farm Fare 2018: Food & Farm Expo

Enjoy small plates and samples prepared by local farms, farm to fork restaurants and food artisans, while experiencing farm life and heritage; jazz music by Tea Cup Gin. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 4-7 p.m. $45/$10 Children $10 and under. The Barn at Lloyd’s Dairy, 226 North Lloyd’s Dairy Rd, Efland. Register: bit.ly/2FkNcyB.

Monday, Mar. 26

Music

S. Carey, Gordi, Xoxok

Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 7:45 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Joan Soriano

Presented by Duke Performances Black Atlantic Dominican. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 8 p.m. $20 GA/$10 Duke Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Mama Played Mondays: Old School/Retro Sounds of Hip Hop/R&B/Soul+Funk

Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 7 p.m. Free; 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dance

Frivolous Artist w/ Ginger Wagg

Presented by Wild Actions. Part of DIDA. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. Durham Fruit & Produce Co, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2FFS1Sw.

Movies

Banff Mountain Film Festival

Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 7 p.m. $15.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2FGk9sN, 919-560-3030.

Tuesday, Mar. 27

Music

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

PopUp Chorus: The Talking Heads

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 7 p.m. $8-$13. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog: Pre-Record Release Show

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 8 p.m., Back Room. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Dizzy Bats, Mori, Rachel Hurwitz of Honey Magpie

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Emeline Michel

Presented by Duke Performances Black Atlantic Haiti. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 8 p.m. $20 GA/$10 Duke Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

NCJRO

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Dance

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Wednesday, Mar. 28

Music

Home Free

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 7:30 p.m. $29.50-$199.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2FOxM5d, 919-560-3030.

Girls Night Out: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Our Last Night, I The Mighty, Don Broco, Jule Vera

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 6:30 p.m. $16 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Reese McHenry, Bangzz, Totally Slow, The Feeds, Reese & Dave Bartholomew

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 8 p.m. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Betsayda Machado Y La Parranda El Clavo

Presented by Duke Performances Black Atlantic Venezuela. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 8 p.m. $20 GA/$10 Duke Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Improvised Music Series

Free music by Butler Knowles, James Gilmore, Ned Fern, Donovan Cheatham, Ariel Peacock, Chris Sharp, Kassam Williams and more. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.

Dance

Nederlands Dans Theater

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 7:30 p.m. $15-$49. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2IwOojl, 919-843-3333.

Thursday, Mar. 29

Music

The Phantom Playboys

Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Tommy Edwards & The Bluegrass Experience

Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Murder by Melons, The Cult Classics, Fozmo

Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Trio Da Kali Mali

Presented by Duke Performances Black Atlantic. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 8 p.m. $20 GA/$10 Duke Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Dance

Nederlands Dans Theater

Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 7:30 p.m. $15-$49. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2IwOojl, 919-843-3333.

Frivolous Artist w/ Ginger Wagg

Presented by Wild Actions. Part of DIDA. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. Durham Fruit & Produce Co, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2FFS1Sw.

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Theater

Eyes Up Here Comedy Showcase

NC’s funniest ladies. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 8:30 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

