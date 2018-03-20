Durham man arrested after Family Dollar robbery, police say

Police have arrested a man who they say robbed a store on Sunday.
Durham police charged Anthony L. Harris Jr., on Tuesday with robbery with a dangerous weapon at the Family Dollar at 900 Bacon Street.
Harris, 41, of Durham was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m., when a man wearing a gray hoodie with a black stripe, gray sweatpants and gray sneakers entered the business and took a drink to the checkout counter, police said.
He told the clerk he needed money. When the clerk did not immediately respond, the man pulled up his hoodie to show the clerk a gun in his waistband. The man fled with an unknown amount of money, investigators said.
No one was injured.
