Daybook for Sunday, Mar. 25-Saturday, Mar. 31

Sunday, Mar. 25
Lectures & Discussions
Celebrating 15 Years: Carolina Center for Jewish Studies Anniversary Showcase
Featuring faculty and graduate students giving personal, short “Ted Talk” presentations and demonstrations; music, dancing and a light reception. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 1-3 p.m. Free. Porter Graham Carolina Union, UNC, 3103 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2GabPwT, 919-962-1509.
Kids
Fish the Magish
Audience participation magic show designed for ages 3 and up. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 2:30-3:30 p.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Outings
CROP Hunger Walk
An annual event which combines fun and fundraising to raise money for hungry people throughout the world. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 1:30 Registration; 2:30 p.m. Kick-Off. Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. Info & Register: durhamcropwalk.org.
Sunday History Hike: The Regulator Rebellion
A walking tour through Historic Hillsborough to various sites related to the Hillsborough Riot of 1770 and the Regulator Hangings of 1771. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $12. Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 East King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2GTHR0P.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Monday, Mar. 26
Lectures & Discussions
Introduction to Marketing
Learn the basics of marketing. Bring your nonprofit startup questions. Taught by LaShon Harley of Durham Tech’s Small Business Center. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2GtCWmZ, 919-560-7410.
Saving America, Once Again: Comparing the Anti-Trump Resistance of 2017-18 to the Tea Party of 2009-11
A discussion by Theda Skocpol, the Victor S. Thomas Professor of Government and Sociology at Harvard University. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 5-6:30 p.m. Free. Wilson Library, Pleasants Family Assembly Room, UNC, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2oeraWO, 919-962-3765.
Olympia Snowe to Speak - Politics and Our Potential
Former Senator Olympia Snow, now a senior fellow of the Bipartisan Policy Center. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Sanford Fleishman Commons, Duke University, 201 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2tqQRIE, 919-684-8111.
Férydoun Rahnéma’s Inappropriable Specters: Critique of Self-Identity and the Emergence of Iranian New Wave Cinema
Scholarly paper by Maziyar Faridi that examines national identity and history in the cinema of Férydoun Rahnéma (1930-1975), who played a foundational role in the emergence of Iranian New Wave cinema and New Wave Persian poetry [Mowj-e No] in the 1960s and 1970s. Tea and sweets served. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Wilson Library, Room 504, UNC, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FIALQI, 919-962-3765.
Art with the Experts: Bill Bamberger
Discussion and slide lecture from his exhibition, “Courtside: Photographs by Bill Bamberger,” color photographs that capture a variety of basketball hoops around the world. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 7 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2pwDi5l, 919-560-0231.
Meetings
Chapel Hill Bird Club Meeting
Featured speaker will be Julie Thomson, an independent art historian, writer, and curator, who will present on Birds in American Art. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 7:30 p.m. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. Contact: Jim Capel, jimbocapel@yahoo.com, chbc.carolinanature.com.
Tuesday, Mar. 27
Meetings
InterNeighborhood Council (INC) of Durham Meeting
INC is a coalition of Durham’s neighborhood and homeowner’s associations. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 7 p.m. Golden Belt Arts Complex, Neighborhood Services Conference Room, Building #2, 3rd Floor, 807 E. Main St, Durham. www.durham-inc.org.
Natonal Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 566 Meeting
Become a member of NARFE to protect your hard earned Federal Employee Benefits that you paid for. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 11 a.m. All you can eat buffet lunch $10.50 per person. Bullocks BBQ, 3330 Quebec Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2oHKmvF, 919-672-7891
Lectures & Discussions
‘For Reasons Which Are Not Immediately Clear: Foreign Policy in a Time of Uncertainty’ - Brian A. Nichols
The Honorable Brian A. Nichols, former Ambassador to Peru and career Foreign Service Officer with the State Department, will be speaking. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 5-6:30 p.m. Free. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2BGKdAT, 919-684-8111.
‘Behind the Voice - The Business of Music’
A panel discussion addressing a number of topics related to the music business. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 6 p.m. Free. Michaux School of Education Auditorium, NCCU, 700 Cecil St, Durham. Register: bit.ly/2ttL8C4.
Gallery Talk: ‘So what is between Dirt and Sky?’ w/ Thomas Sayre
Artist Thomas Sayre reveals the connection between his large earthcast sculptures cast directly in the earth and the two-dimensional work currently showing at Craven Allen Gallery through Saturday, Apr. 21. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Craven Allen Gallery, 1106 1/2 Broad St, Durham. bit.ly/2uf0ryZ, 919-286-4837.
Community Events
Durham Carpenter-Fletcher Road Proposed Sidewalk & Bicycle Facilities Meeting
Drop-in style meeting where residents will be able to review the preliminary design, ask questions of City staff, and provide input. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Lowe’s Grove Middle School, Media Center, 4418 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2IutmlC, 919-560-4326.
Book Signings
Bayard Wootten: Then and Now
Exhibition Opening for “The joy is in the going:’ Bayard Wootten Photographs North Carolina and The South.” Featuring talks by Jerry Cotten and Stephen Fletcher and a book signing by Cotten. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 5-7 p.m. Free. Wilson Library, Pleasants Family Assembly Room, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FGTGv9, 919-962-3765.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Mar. 28
Lectures & Discussions
‘Administrations of Lunacy: Race, Psychiatry, and Georgia's State Hospital’
Writer/activist/scholar Mab Segrest shares her study of the archives of Georgia's state mental hospital at Milledgeville, founded in 1842. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 6-8 p.m. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St, Durham. bit.ly/2EVUFq2, 919-660-3663.
Diversity in Children’s Literature w/ author Kelly Starling Lyons
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 5 p.m. Information and Library Science Library, Manning Hall, UNC, 216 Lenoir Dr, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FOIKaP, 919-962-8366.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. 919-744-3630.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Nan Dewire at ndewire@hotmail.com.
Thursday, Mar. 29
Outings
North Carolina in the Great War Exhibit
Exhibit includes original documents and artifacts curated by the NC archives; WWI Alamance County veterans’ uniforms; nurses’ uniforms. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 2:30-5 p.m. Alamance Community College, Carrington-Scott Campus, 1247 Jimmie Kerr Rd, Graham. bit.ly/2EBsMQM, Info: Sherri Singer, 336-506-4396.
Book Signings
Azadeh and Mark Perry, authors of Our Friend Mona’
Meet the author tea. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 5-6:15 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FPAXO2, 919-968-2777.
Meetings
Chapel Hill Friends of the Downtown Meeting
Amy Russell, Director of Programming for Carolina Performing Arts, will introduce the Current ArtSpace + Studio in Carolina Square. Q&A to follow. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 9:30 a.m. Coffee; 10 a.m. Meeting. Free. Current ArtSpace + Studio, Carolina Square, 123 West Franklin St, Chapel Hill. 919-914-6267.
Community Events
AARP Tax Preparation
Free State and Federal tax return preparation and electronic filing by IRS-trained counselors for all residents regardless of age and income. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 12-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2CxKmmJ, 919-560-7410.
Lectures & Discussions
Lunchbox Talk: Does Venus Flytrap Ever Eat Its Pollinators?
With Elsa Youngsteadt, NCSU Entomologist. A look at pollinator-prey conflict in carnivorous plants, and a case study in Venus flytrap. Bring your lunch. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 12-1 p.m. Free; preregistration encouraged. NC Botanical Garden Education Center, 100 Old Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2sI5Hdp, 919-962-0522.
Friday, Mar. 30
Lectures & Discussions
Lecture: ‘The History and Specter of American Decline’
The speaker will Dr. Michael H. Hunt, Emerson Professor Emeritus, History Department, at UNC Chapel Hill. Sponsored by Shared Learning Association of Chapel Hill. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Expand Church, 114 Weaver Dairy Rd, Chapel Hill. Info: Nancy, nagoudreau@yahoo.com.
Outings
Box Turtle 101 at Eno River State Park
Learn about Box Turtle biology while helping the park work on our Box Turtle population study. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Shelter, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2onsVBl. Register: 919-383-1686.
Saturday, Mar. 31
Outings
Historic Hillsborough Guided Tour
Guided walking tour of downtown Hillsborough. Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $6. Begins at Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 East King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2GR4nY2.
Born at Duke Homestead
Program examines the human experience of birth and motherhood in the 19th century with guided tours. Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 2 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.; 5 p.m.; 7 p.m. $3/Free children 11 and under. Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2oGdIdK, 919- 627-6990.
The Adult Egg Hunt presented by Paws4Ever
Thousands of eggs stuffed with gift cards, spirits and candy; beer; food vendors; games, music; adoptable pets. For adults 21 and over. All proceeds benefit Paws4ever. Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 2-4 p.m. Egg Hunt $20 Advance/$25 Day of Event/$5 GA (no egg hunt). 21+. Paws4ever, 6311 Nicks Rd, Mebane. bit.ly/2DMMfg1.
