Durham County

Daybook for Sunday, Mar. 25-Saturday, Mar. 31

March 24, 2018 06:00 AM

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.

Sunday, Mar. 25

Lectures & Discussions

Celebrating 15 Years: Carolina Center for Jewish Studies Anniversary Showcase

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Featuring faculty and graduate students giving personal, short “Ted Talk” presentations and demonstrations; music, dancing and a light reception. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 1-3 p.m. Free. Porter Graham Carolina Union, UNC, 3103 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2GabPwT, 919-962-1509.

Kids

Fish the Magish

Audience participation magic show designed for ages 3 and up. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 2:30-3:30 p.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.

Outings

CROP Hunger Walk

An annual event which combines fun and fundraising to raise money for hungry people throughout the world. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 1:30 Registration; 2:30 p.m. Kick-Off. Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. Info & Register: durhamcropwalk.org.

Sunday History Hike: The Regulator Rebellion

A walking tour through Historic Hillsborough to various sites related to the Hillsborough Riot of 1770 and the Regulator Hangings of 1771. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $12. Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 East King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2GTHR0P.

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.

Monday, Mar. 26

Lectures & Discussions

Introduction to Marketing

Learn the basics of marketing. Bring your nonprofit startup questions. Taught by LaShon Harley of Durham Tech’s Small Business Center. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2GtCWmZ, 919-560-7410.

Saving America, Once Again: Comparing the Anti-Trump Resistance of 2017-18 to the Tea Party of 2009-11

A discussion by Theda Skocpol, the Victor S. Thomas Professor of Government and Sociology at Harvard University. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 5-6:30 p.m. Free. Wilson Library, Pleasants Family Assembly Room, UNC, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2oeraWO, 919-962-3765.

Olympia Snowe to Speak - Politics and Our Potential

Former Senator Olympia Snow, now a senior fellow of the Bipartisan Policy Center. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Sanford Fleishman Commons, Duke University, 201 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2tqQRIE, 919-684-8111.

Férydoun Rahnéma’s Inappropriable Specters: Critique of Self-Identity and the Emergence of Iranian New Wave Cinema

Scholarly paper by Maziyar Faridi that examines national identity and history in the cinema of Férydoun Rahnéma (1930-1975), who played a foundational role in the emergence of Iranian New Wave cinema and New Wave Persian poetry [Mowj-e No] in the 1960s and 1970s. Tea and sweets served. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Wilson Library, Room 504, UNC, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FIALQI, 919-962-3765.

Art with the Experts: Bill Bamberger

Discussion and slide lecture from his exhibition, “Courtside: Photographs by Bill Bamberger,” color photographs that capture a variety of basketball hoops around the world. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 7 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2pwDi5l, 919-560-0231.

Meetings

Chapel Hill Bird Club Meeting

Featured speaker will be Julie Thomson, an independent art historian, writer, and curator, who will present on Birds in American Art. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 7:30 p.m. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. Contact: Jim Capel, jimbocapel@yahoo.com, chbc.carolinanature.com.

Tuesday, Mar. 27

Meetings

InterNeighborhood Council (INC) of Durham Meeting

INC is a coalition of Durham’s neighborhood and homeowner’s associations. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 7 p.m. Golden Belt Arts Complex, Neighborhood Services Conference Room, Building #2, 3rd Floor, 807 E. Main St, Durham. www.durham-inc.org.

Natonal Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 566 Meeting

Become a member of NARFE to protect your hard earned Federal Employee Benefits that you paid for. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 11 a.m. All you can eat buffet lunch $10.50 per person. Bullocks BBQ, 3330 Quebec Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2oHKmvF, 919-672-7891

Lectures & Discussions

‘For Reasons Which Are Not Immediately Clear: Foreign Policy in a Time of Uncertainty’ - Brian A. Nichols

The Honorable Brian A. Nichols, former Ambassador to Peru and career Foreign Service Officer with the State Department, will be speaking. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 5-6:30 p.m. Free. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2BGKdAT, 919-684-8111.

‘Behind the Voice - The Business of Music’

A panel discussion addressing a number of topics related to the music business. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 6 p.m. Free. Michaux School of Education Auditorium, NCCU, 700 Cecil St, Durham. Register: bit.ly/2ttL8C4.

Gallery Talk: ‘So what is between Dirt and Sky?’ w/ Thomas Sayre

Artist Thomas Sayre reveals the connection between his large earthcast sculptures cast directly in the earth and the two-dimensional work currently showing at Craven Allen Gallery through Saturday, Apr. 21. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Craven Allen Gallery, 1106 1/2 Broad St, Durham. bit.ly/2uf0ryZ, 919-286-4837.

Community Events

Durham Carpenter-Fletcher Road Proposed Sidewalk & Bicycle Facilities Meeting

Drop-in style meeting where residents will be able to review the preliminary design, ask questions of City staff, and provide input. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Lowe’s Grove Middle School, Media Center, 4418 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2IutmlC, 919-560-4326.

Book Signings

Bayard Wootten: Then and Now

Exhibition Opening for “The joy is in the going:’ Bayard Wootten Photographs North Carolina and The South.” Featuring talks by Jerry Cotten and Stephen Fletcher and a book signing by Cotten. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 5-7 p.m. Free. Wilson Library, Pleasants Family Assembly Room, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FGTGv9, 919-962-3765.

Outings

Tuesday Night Trivia

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Wednesday, Mar. 28

Lectures & Discussions

‘Administrations of Lunacy: Race, Psychiatry, and Georgia's State Hospital’

Writer/activist/scholar Mab Segrest shares her study of the archives of Georgia's state mental hospital at Milledgeville, founded in 1842. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 6-8 p.m. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St, Durham. bit.ly/2EVUFq2, 919-660-3663.

Diversity in Children’s Literature w/ author Kelly Starling Lyons

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 5 p.m. Information and Library Science Library, Manning Hall, UNC, 216 Lenoir Dr, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FOIKaP, 919-962-8366.

Outings

Durham Hand Embroidery Group

Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.

Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. 919-744-3630.

Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Nan Dewire at ndewire@hotmail.com.

Thursday, Mar. 29

Outings

North Carolina in the Great War Exhibit

Exhibit includes original documents and artifacts curated by the NC archives; WWI Alamance County veterans’ uniforms; nurses’ uniforms. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 2:30-5 p.m. Alamance Community College, Carrington-Scott Campus, 1247 Jimmie Kerr Rd, Graham. bit.ly/2EBsMQM, Info: Sherri Singer, 336-506-4396.

Book Signings

Azadeh and Mark Perry, authors of Our Friend Mona’

Meet the author tea. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 5-6:15 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FPAXO2, 919-968-2777.

Meetings

Chapel Hill Friends of the Downtown Meeting

Amy Russell, Director of Programming for Carolina Performing Arts, will introduce the Current ArtSpace + Studio in Carolina Square. Q&A to follow. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 9:30 a.m. Coffee; 10 a.m. Meeting. Free. Current ArtSpace + Studio, Carolina Square, 123 West Franklin St, Chapel Hill. 919-914-6267.

Community Events

AARP Tax Preparation

Free State and Federal tax return preparation and electronic filing by IRS-trained counselors for all residents regardless of age and income. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 12-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2CxKmmJ, 919-560-7410.

Lectures & Discussions

Lunchbox Talk: Does Venus Flytrap Ever Eat Its Pollinators?

With Elsa Youngsteadt, NCSU Entomologist. A look at pollinator-prey conflict in carnivorous plants, and a case study in Venus flytrap. Bring your lunch. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 12-1 p.m. Free; preregistration encouraged. NC Botanical Garden Education Center, 100 Old Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2sI5Hdp, 919-962-0522.

Friday, Mar. 30

Lectures & Discussions

Lecture: ‘The History and Specter of American Decline’

The speaker will Dr. Michael H. Hunt, Emerson Professor Emeritus, History Department, at UNC Chapel Hill. Sponsored by Shared Learning Association of Chapel Hill. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Expand Church, 114 Weaver Dairy Rd, Chapel Hill. Info: Nancy, nagoudreau@yahoo.com.

Outings

Box Turtle 101 at Eno River State Park

Learn about Box Turtle biology while helping the park work on our Box Turtle population study. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Shelter, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2onsVBl. Register: 919-383-1686.

Saturday, Mar. 31

Outings

Historic Hillsborough Guided Tour

Guided walking tour of downtown Hillsborough. Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $6. Begins at Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 East King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2GR4nY2.

Born at Duke Homestead

Program examines the human experience of birth and motherhood in the 19th century with guided tours. Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 2 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.; 5 p.m.; 7 p.m. $3/Free children 11 and under. Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2oGdIdK, 919- 627-6990.

The Adult Egg Hunt presented by Paws4Ever

Thousands of eggs stuffed with gift cards, spirits and candy; beer; food vendors; games, music; adoptable pets. For adults 21 and over. All proceeds benefit Paws4ever. Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 2-4 p.m. Egg Hunt $20 Advance/$25 Day of Event/$5 GA (no egg hunt). 21+. Paws4ever, 6311 Nicks Rd, Mebane. bit.ly/2DMMfg1.

  Comments  