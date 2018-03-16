Is gold SUV getaway going to give them away? Durham police seek 2 armed robbers.

Police are seeking the identities of two men who they say robbed University Market on March 11.
Two men with their faces covered entered the store at 1108 West Chapel Hill Street with guns drawn shortly before 10 p.m., and took cash from the registers, Durham police investigators said.
One suspect was described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, police said. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and dark shoes.
The second suspect was described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt covered with a black jacket and dark jeans. The jacket had red stripes down both shoulders and sleeves and white stripes down both sides.
After leaving the store, they fled in a gold SUV, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
