Coach is stepping down. Who will Voyager Academy hire to replace him?

Voyager Academy is going to need a new basketball coach.
Mike Huff, who has coached at Voyager for the past six seasons, including junior varsity coach for two years and varsity coach the last four, announced Thursday he is stepping down.
"I have had a wonderful six years, including the past four as the head coach, but it’s time for me to step aside," Huff said in an email. "This is a difficult decision, but one I actually made prior to the season. I have not lost any of my passion for coaching, and I hope to someday coach again."
Huff's squad made it to the 1-A East Region semifinals before losing to Rocky Mount Prep to wrap up this season.
Huff compiled a 108-22 during his four years as head coach, including a 60-2 mark in North Central Athletic Conference games. Three of those conference seasons, including this past season, the Vikings were undefeated in NCAC 1-A play.
Huff coached the Vikings to the 2016 1-A state championship when his now 7-foot-2 son Jay, now a redshirt freshman at nationally top-ranked Virginia, was a senior.
Huff said he wants to be able to attend more of Jay's games at Virginia as well as spending more time with his family among the reasons he was resigning. He will continue teaching at Voyager, a local public charter school, he said.
"I’m thankful for all of your support and encouragement in my years coaching at Voyager," Huff said.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
