Collision sends pair of Durham police officers to hospital. Who's to blame?

A man from Timberlake was charged following a collision that sent two Durham police officers to the hospital Thursday morning.
The two officers were sitting in their patrol car waiting to make a left turn when it was struck from behind shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Holloway and Adams streets, said Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael.
The officers were taken to the hospital following the incident, she said.
David Martin Clarke was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck that struck the patrol car, Michaels said. Clarke, who was not injured, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.
