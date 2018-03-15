They're both Durham institutions. How is Blue Cross helping N.C. Central?

N.C Central University nursing-program junior Frenshell Kizzee (in the maroon scrubs) explains to state Rep. Maria Morey and state Sen. Mike Woodard how students in the program use "human patient simulators" (in bed on the right) to learn real-world medical procedures. The nursing program is getting a $1 million donation from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to underwrite scholarships, training and classroom technology. Ray Gronberg rgronberg@heraldsun.com