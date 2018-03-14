WATCH: Can Butterfield's congratulations help N.C. Central in NCAA Tournament?

N.C. Central's second straight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men's basketball championship was celebrated on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
Congressman G.K. Butterfield, D-Durham, is an alumnus of NCCU and took time during a floor speech in the U.S. House Wednesday to offer the Eagles congratulations for winning another MEAC title last week.
NCCU earned its second straight NCAA Tournament bid and its third in five years on Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia. The Eagles play Texas Southern Wednesday, March 14 (6:40 p.m., truTV) in Dayton in the First Four.
