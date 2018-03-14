Durham driver flees scene after allegedly striking 60-year-old pedestrian.

A Durham woman was arrested early Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash that left a man seriously injured.
Durham police arrested Tracey Hartman, 34, of Durham in connection with the incident. The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday on Liberty Street at Spruce Street, police said.
In the incident, a red 2006 Honda Accord, which was headed westbound on Liberty Street, struck pedestrian Raul Moreno. Moreno, 60, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Officers were given a description of the suspect vehicle and license tag. Approximately 10 minutes after the crash, police spotted the red Honda on South Gregson Street next to Durham Police Headquarters and stopped it.
Hartman was charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while her license was revoked, police said.
