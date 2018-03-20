Durham County

Egg Hunts

March 20, 2018 06:00 AM

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.

Saturday, Mar. 24

Town of Chapel Hill’s Community Egg Hunt

Games; crafts; bounce houses; food trucks; Holiday Bunny. Bring an egg basket. Rain date: Sunday, Mar. 25. Details: Saturday, March 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Southern Community Park, 1000 Sumac Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BsDavc.

Orange County Community Egg Hunt

Egg hunts; photos with the Bunny; inflatables; crafts; entertainment. Bring an egg basket. Rain date: Sunday, Mar. 25, 12-3 p.m. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 12-3 p.m. Free. River Park, 140 E. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2nEWz58, 919-245-2660.

Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno City Park

Children will be divided into groups according to age for the egg hunt. Games and crafts to follow. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 10 a.m.-noon. Free. West Point on The Eno Park, 5101 N. Roxboro St, Durham. 919-471-1623.

Dog-Gone Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno City Park

Egg hunt for our canine friends; dogs remain on leash; all friendly dogs welcome; The Bunny available for pictures. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 1-2 p.m. Free. West Point on The Eno Park, 5101 N. Roxboro St, Durham. 919-471-1623.

Egg Hunt at Durham Campus Hills Park

Children divided into groups according to age for the egg hunt. Find the golden egg to win a special prize. Mr. Bunny available for pictures. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 10-11 a.m. Free. Campus Hills Park, 2000 South Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2DoryXq.

Eggstravaganza at Epworth UMC

Easter egg hunts, bounce house, crafts, games and more. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 3-5 p.m. Free. Epworth UMC, 3002 Hope Valley Rd, Durham. 919-489-6557.

Visit the Easter Bunny at Northgate Mall

Details: Saturday, Mar. 24-Saturday, Mar. 31. M-Th 12-7 p.m.; F-Sa 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Su 1-5 p.m. Free; photo packages available. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4407.

