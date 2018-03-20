Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Saturday, Mar. 24
Town of Chapel Hill’s Community Egg Hunt
Games; crafts; bounce houses; food trucks; Holiday Bunny. Bring an egg basket. Rain date: Sunday, Mar. 25. Details: Saturday, March 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Southern Community Park, 1000 Sumac Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BsDavc.
Never miss a local story.
Orange County Community Egg Hunt
Egg hunts; photos with the Bunny; inflatables; crafts; entertainment. Bring an egg basket. Rain date: Sunday, Mar. 25, 12-3 p.m. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 12-3 p.m. Free. River Park, 140 E. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2nEWz58, 919-245-2660.
Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno City Park
Children will be divided into groups according to age for the egg hunt. Games and crafts to follow. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 10 a.m.-noon. Free. West Point on The Eno Park, 5101 N. Roxboro St, Durham. 919-471-1623.
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno City Park
Egg hunt for our canine friends; dogs remain on leash; all friendly dogs welcome; The Bunny available for pictures. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 1-2 p.m. Free. West Point on The Eno Park, 5101 N. Roxboro St, Durham. 919-471-1623.
Egg Hunt at Durham Campus Hills Park
Children divided into groups according to age for the egg hunt. Find the golden egg to win a special prize. Mr. Bunny available for pictures. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 10-11 a.m. Free. Campus Hills Park, 2000 South Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2DoryXq.
Eggstravaganza at Epworth UMC
Easter egg hunts, bounce house, crafts, games and more. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 3-5 p.m. Free. Epworth UMC, 3002 Hope Valley Rd, Durham. 919-489-6557.
Visit the Easter Bunny at Northgate Mall
Details: Saturday, Mar. 24-Saturday, Mar. 31. M-Th 12-7 p.m.; F-Sa 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Su 1-5 p.m. Free; photo packages available. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4407.
Comments