Daybook for Sunday, Mar. 18- Saturday, Mar. 24

Sunday, Mar. 18
Lectures & Discussions
‘Dromgoole, Twice-Murdered: Unraveling a Southern Legend’
Presentation by E.T. Malone, Jr. Sponsored by The Chapel Hill Historical Society. Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 3-5 p.m. Free. Chapel HIll Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2p0u556, 919-929-1793.
Bringing Elizabeth Keckly into Focus
Presented by Dr. Sylvia Hoffert and Mr. Stephen Peck. Reception follows. Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 2 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. Free; suggested $5 donation. Burwell School Historic Site, 319 N. Churton St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2DYtxHq, 919-732-7451.
50th Anniversary of MLK Sermon ‘All Labor Has Dignity’
Commemorate the 50th anniversary of MLK Jr's historic sermon in support of the striking Sanitation Workers in Memphis, TN. Featuring a panel of speakers and worker justice campaign activists helping to build a strong local intersectional Peoples' Assembly. Sponsored by the Chapel Hill/Carrboro NAACP and others. Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 3-5:30 p.m. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 MLK Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FiobqV.
Free Workshop: Navigating Doctor’s Appointments as a Survivor of Sexual Violence
A trauma-informed workshop, learn about resources available through the Center, and how to advocate for yourself during appointments. Fill in a journal to use for the next visit to the doctor. Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 2-4 p.m. Free. Orange County Rape Crisis Center, 1506 East Franklin St, Suite 302, Chapel Hill. Info: anole@ocrcc.org.
‘Navigating Jewishgen: New Databases and Old’
Presented by Mike Kalt. Jewishgen is the premier resource for Jewish genealogical research. Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 1-3:15 p.m. Registration recommended. Free. Triangle Jewish Genealogical Society, 6905 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 205, Durham. Register: bit.ly/2FNOSDz, 919-593-0761.
Outings
Book Sale at Books Among Friends
$10 bag sale. Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 1-4 p.m. Books Among Friends, Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2F0ujQA, 919-560-7159.
Free Family Day at Nasher Museum of Art
Explore art and science and investigate the designs found in nature. Magician Joshua Lozoff will perform. Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 12-4 p.m. Free. Nasher Museum of Art, Duke Universit, 2001 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DpT2fq, 919-684-5135.
Spring Wildflower Hike at Willie Duke’s Bluff
This approximiately 3-hour hike is somewhat difficult and will be off trail, with some bushwhacking and one steep climb. Parts of the trail may be muddy. Plan to arrive 10 minutes early to sign in with hike leaders. Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 2 p.m. Free. Penny’s Bend Nature Preserve, 3706 Snow Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2IqaCn9.
Turtle Trek for Creek Week
A 1.5 mile hike along Pea Creek Trail. Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 2:30 p.m. Eno River State Park, Cole Mill Access Parking, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2HzvEzv. Register: 919-383-1686.
Monday, Mar. 19
Lectures & Discussions
In the Wings - ‘Leaving Eden’
Join members of the production for a discussion of the upcoming performance of “Leaving Eden.” Details: Monday, Mar. 19, 7-8 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2GtCuVP, 919-560-7410.
Answering the Call to Lead: To be the Force for Good for the State of Tennessee
Governor Bill Haslam of Tennessee will be the speaker. Details: Monday, Mar. 19, 5:30 p.m. Gerrard Hall, UNC, 116 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2BEAeMc, 919-843-3333.
Meetings
Durham Photography Club Meeting
Meetings include speaker or topic, news, and member-submitted photo shares. Meetings sometimes include photo walks, hands-on learning experiences and (voluntary) photo critiques. Details: Monday, Mar. 19, 6:30 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens Center, Meeting Room, 420 Anderson St, Durham.
Community Events
Orange Grove Road Extension Open House
Intended to provide information on the project and to gather input from the public on proposed designs. NCDOT representatives will be available to answer questions. Details: Monday, Mar. 19, 4-7 p.m. Orange County Main Library, 137 W. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2Gq16ji, 919-707-6046.
Tuesday, Mar. 20
Lectures & Discussions
The Key to True Generosity
The speaker will be Rachael Chong, CEO and Founder of Catchafire. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Sonja Haynes Stone Center Theater, UNC, 150 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2CwCodH, 919-962-9001.
Break Your Own Rules: How to Change Your Patterns of Thinking That Block Your Success
Presented by Kathryn Heath, Ph.D., a founding partner at Flynn Heath Holt Leadership. Reception following presentation. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 6 p.m. Free. UNC School of Social Work, Tate-Turner-Kuralt Bldg, 325 Pittsboro St, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FB1QnZ.
Families Matter: Interfaith Advocacy for Refugees & Immigrants
Interfaith advocacy in solidarity with immigrant families. Light desserts provided. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Judea Reform Congregation, Levin Social Hall, 1933 W. Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2Flcvnd, 919-680-4310.
Kay Ulanday Barrett, author of ‘When the Chant Comes’
Lecture, presentation and Q&A. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 3 p.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St, Durham. bit.ly/2IrXVrX, 919-660-3663.
Community Events
Retirement, Tax and Social Security
Designed for persons 60+, but attendance is open to all. Presented by Matt Bondurant of HB Wealth Management. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2ojjrG6, 919-560-0203.
Family Law Information Session
Local attorney will lead discussion on family law issues including divorce, separation, child custody, child support, landlord-tenant issues, and more. Free childcare provided. Registration required. Details: Registration deadline Tuesday, Mar. 20. Event is at a later date and confidential location. Free. Time and location TBA. Compass Center for Women and Families, Chapel Hill. Register and info: 919-968-4610, www.compassctr.org.
Durham ‘Fix a Leak Week’ Program
Hosted by Durham Water Management. Receive DIY advice on detecting and repairing minor leaks; tips on making water-efficient behavior; and information on the toilet rebate program. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 5-8 p.m. Triangle Land Conservancy’s Wild Ideas, ReCity, 112 Broadway St, Durham. bit.ly/2FONh0e, 919-560-4381.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, Mar. 21
Book Signings
Neal Shirley, author of ‘Dixie Be Damned’
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 7 p.m. Free; RSVP requested. Horse & Buggy Press & Friends, 401-B Foster St, Durham. RSVP: dave@horseandbuggypress.com. 919-949-4847.
Community Events
Durham ‘Fix a Leak Week’ Program
Hosted by Durham Water Management. Receive DIY advice on detecting and repairing minor leaks; tips on making water-efficient behavior; and information on the toilet rebate program. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 8-10 p.m. Tomato Jake’s Pizzeria Trivia Night, 8202 Renaissance Pkwy, Durham. bit.ly/2FONh0e, 919-560-4381.
Lectures & Discussions
Cake & Obituaries with Maira Kalman & John Heginbotham
An hour of conversation modeled on Maira's favorite morning ritual: the reading of obituaries over coffee. Participants encouraged to bring their favorite obits to share. Seating limited; RSVP required. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 12:30 p.m. Free. The Durham Hotel, Mezzanine, 315 East Chapel Hill St, Durham. RSVP: bit.ly/2FDWR5P, 919-660-3356.
Natasha Trethewey, Pulitzer Prize-winner and Poet Laureate of the U.S.
Lecture, book signing and reception. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 5-7 p.m. Free. Nasher Museum of Art, Auditorium, 2001 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2ocM8Fw.
Meetings
Public Meeting - Prescribed Burn at Cane Creek Mitigation Tract
Information about a prescribed burn on a 24-acre section of OWASA’s Cane Creek Mitigation Tract in April or early May will be provided by the NC Forest Service and NC Wildlife Resources Commission at a public meeting. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 7 p.m. Maple View Agricultural Center, 3501 Dairyland Rd, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2oWRrcA, 919-732-8152.
Durham Cornwallis Road Proposed Bicycle and Pedestrian Facility Improvements Meeting
Drop-in style meeting. Residents will be able to review the preliminary design, ask questions of City staff, and provide input. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 6-8 p.m. Rogers-Herr Middle School Cafeteria, 911 W. Cornwallis Road, Durham. bit.ly/2tpmDG8, 919-560-4326.
Chapel Hill Sports Club Meeting
Guest speaker will be Dr. Ingrid McCree, Athletic Director at North Carolina Central University. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 12-1:15 p.m. $25 for lunch. Squid’s Restaurant, 1201 Fordham Blvd, Chapel Hill. RSVP: Weldon Brown, FOXHILL904@yahoo.com, 703-927-0630.
Durham AARP Local Chapter #189 Meeting
All persons, 50 years and older are invited to attend. New members welcome. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 2 p.m. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. Contact Carver Joyner, 919-688-7687.
Outings
Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. 919-744-3630.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com.
Lake Crabtree County Park in Insect Investigation
Presented by Lollipop Series for young children. Learn what makes an insect an insect. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 10:30 a.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Tike Hike
Exploring the river ecosystem having fun from a kid-friendly “Follow the Child” perspective. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 9:30 a.m. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox House Parking Lot, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EYnXEh. Register: 919-383-1686.
Thursday, Mar. 22
Community Events
Medicare 101
Learn the basics; receive general information and timelines. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 2-4 p.m. Free; registration requested. Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. Register: 919-688-4772.
Durham ‘Fix a Leak Week’ Program
Hosted by Durham Water Management. Receive DIY advice on detecting and repairing minor leaks; tips on making water-efficient behavior; and information on the toilet rebate program. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 4-6 p.m. Pour Taproom, 202 N. Corcoran St, Durham. bit.ly/2FONh0e, 919-560-4381.
Book Signings
Richard Rodriguez, Public Intellectual and Memoirist
Book signing and reception; Q&A with audience. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 4:30-6 p.m. Free. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Cawinx, 919-684-8111.
David F. Garcia, author of ‘Listening for Africa: Freedom, Modernity, and the Logic of Black Music’s African Origins’
Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Bull’s Head Bookshop, 207 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2BIk4RQ, 919-962-5060.
Outings
City of Durham Annual Women’s Forum
A panel of three successful women will discuss various forms of discrimination that women commonly face and their resilience. Q&A and catered meet-and-greet follow the event. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 6-8 p.m. Free. City Hall, Council Chambers, 1st Floor, 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham. RSVP: bit.ly/2FiaHbF, 919-560-1647.
Four Writing Prompts: The Beginning of Four New Stories or Poems Workshop
Presented by Ken Waldman, a former college professor with an MFA in Creative Writing, and a fiddler with nine CDs. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 5:30 p.m. Free; registration required. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2HlnpG8, 919-929-2787.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Wildflower Hike at Eno River State Park
A 1.5 mile, moderate hike. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 9 a.m. Eno River State Park, Pump Station Trailhead, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2Fnubvx. Register: 919-383-1686.
West Ellerbee Creek Trail Grand Opening Ceremony
Check out new public art and celebrate the completion of the trail. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 5:30 p.m. Westover Park, 1900 Maryland Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2EuSjij, 919-560-4355.
Friday, Mar. 23
Community Events
Lunch & Learn: How to Use Your Nonprofit Google AdWords Grant
Presented by FatCat Strategies. Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 12-1 p.m. Free. Soul Cafe, 504 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. 919-341-4190.
Lectures & Discussions
‘The State of Black Theatre’ at Manbites Dog Theater
A community conversation. Presented by Black Poetry Theatre. Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2FabVIQ, 919-682-3343.
Outings
Visit the Easter Bunny at Northgate Mall
Details: Friday, Mar. 23-Saturday, Mar. 31. M-Th 12-7 p.m.; F-Sa 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Su 1-5 p.m. Free; photo packages available. Northgate Mall, Center Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4407.
Stargazing at Little River Park
Morehead Planetarium will bring out the high powered telescopes and give a tour of the night sky. Call the park office after 4 p.m. for cloud/cancellation updates. Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8-10 p.m. Free. Little River Regional Park, Play Meadow, 301 Little River Park Way, Rougemont. 919-732-5505.
Saturday, Mar. 24
Eggs Hunts
Town of Chapel Hill’s Community Egg Hunt
Games; crafts; bounce houses; food trucks; Holiday Bunny. Bring an egg basket. Rain date: Sunday, Mar. 25. Details: Saturday, March 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Southern Community Park, 1000 Sumac Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BsDavc.
Orange County Community Egg Hunt
Egg hunts; photos with the Bunny; inflatables; crafts; entertainment. Bring an egg basket. Rain date: Sunday, Mar. 25, 12-3 p.m. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 12-3 p.m. Free. River Park, 140 E. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2nEWz58, 919-245-2660.
Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno City Park
Children will be divided into groups according to age for the egg hunt. Games and crafts to follow. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 10 a.m.-noon. Free. West Point on The Eno Park, 5101 N. Roxboro St, Durham. 919-471-1623.
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt at West Point on the Eno City Park
Egg hunt for our canine friends; dogs remain on leash; all friendly dogs welcome; The Bunny available for pictures. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 1-2 p.m. Free. West Point on The Eno Park, 5101 N. Roxboro St, Durham. 919-471-1623.
Community Events
Durham School Board Candidates Forum
Hosted by The Durham Committee on the Affiars of Black People’s Education Committee. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 6-8 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-683-1709.
The Great Human Race
A 5k competitive run and community walk that supports area nonprofits. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8:30 a.m. Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St, Durham. Info & Register: bit.ly/1TshaRp, 919-613-4515.
Durham ‘Fix a Leak Week’ Program
Hosted by Durham Water Management. Receive DIY advice on detecting and repairing minor leaks; tips on making water-efficient behavior; and information on the toilet rebate program. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lowe’s Home Improvement, 4402 Fayetteville Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2FONh0e, 919-560-4381.
Lectures & Discussions
‘Conversation with Monet Marshall’ at Manbites Dog Theater
A conversation with artist Monet Marshall about her recent performance art exhibition, “Buy My Soul and Call it Art.” Presented by Black Poetry Theatre. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 3 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2FabVIQ, 919-682-3343.
‘I am Black:’ A Community Conversation with Tommy DeFrantz
Presented by Tommy DeFrantz, Chair of African and African American studies at Duke University. An exploration of black performance, black identity, and black expression. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. Free; donations welcome; registration requried. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. Register: bit.ly/2Iq8Mmc, 919-682-3343.
Outings
Duke CRUSH Colorectal Cancer 5K Run/Walk
Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 a.m. Northgate Mall, Sears Lot, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. Register: bit.ly/2FHOrIo.
Historic Hillsborough Guided Tour
Guided walking tour of downtown Hillsborough. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $6. Begins at Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 East King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2GR4nY2.
Occonechee Geology Hike
Explore the pyrophyllite quarry with a real geologist. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 2-3:45 p.m. Free. Occonechee Mountain State Natural Area, 625 Virginia Cates Rd, Hillsborough. Register: 919-383-1686.
Backyard Habitats at Little River Park
Learn how to turn your backyard into a certified wildlife habitat. Take a habitat scavenger hunt around the park. For ages six and older. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 2-4 p.m. Free. Little River Regional Park, Park Office, 301 Little River Park Way, Rougemont. 919-732-5505.
