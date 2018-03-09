Man fighting for life after Wabash Street shooting, police say

A man was shot inside an apartment on Wabash Street late Thursday night and Durham police are investigating.
The shooting occurred in the 1100 block Wabash Street, according to police spokeswoman Kammie Michael.
Officers responded to the incident shortly after 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the torso. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that appear to be life-threatening, police said.
The shooting did not appear to have been random, investigators said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29312 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
