Audio from dash cam video sheds little light on shooting of pit bull-mix by deputy

The shooting death of a pit bull/hound mix by a Durham County Sheriff's Office deputy on Feb. 26 is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office, which has released part of a video captured on a deputy's squad car dashboard camera.
The shooting occurred while at least two deputies were responding to a report of a domestic dispute between a mother and her adult daughter at 113 Waltz Drive.
The dash cam video released by the Sheriff's Office shows only what appears to be a gravel driveway in what appears to be a wooded area.
No people appear in the video, but audio captures deputies speaking off-camera with at least two of the people involved in the dispute, the mother and daughter.
The deputy asks the mother who placed the call: "Can you put these dogs up?" A 4-year-old child and his mother, the complainant’s daughter, were present, the Sheriff's Office said. While the dogs continue to bark in the background, the dogs' owner, a man who the Sheriff's Office did not name, complies with the deputy’s request to contain them. The complainant is then heard explaining her situation to the deputy, saying she and her daughter had both been drinking. The daughter also said she'd been drinking.
The audio from the video released by the Sheriff's Office basically ends there.
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs later explained that while the complainant was sharing her story, a 58-pound pit bull-mix escaped from the room where it had been contained, after the dog's owner opened the door. The dog then charged "aggressively" at another deputy, who shot it as it lunged towards that deputy’s face, Gibbs said. .
In the incident in question, Gibbs originally said the deputies (who were not identified by name in the dash cam or Gibbs' news release) observed two large dogs acting aggressively when they arrived on the scene of the domestic incident report.
To maintain control of the situation, the deputies asked the dogs' owner to contain his pets in a secure location, according to the Sheriff's Office. Initially, the man complied, but a short time later, he opened the bedroom door where the pit bull-mix was contained. It was then that that the dog allegedly lunged at the face of the deputy, who shot it.
Gibbs said the Sheriff's Office is conducting a review of the events leading up to the incident. That internal investigation was incomplete as of Thursday.
In a WNCN news report, the pit bull-mix's owner, Troy Ennis, said he wants "justice for my dog,. ... He was trying to play and he got shot.”
The dog was named "D," according to WNCN
