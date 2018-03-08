Two dogs killed in early morning home fire

Two dogs dies Wednesday night in a home fire that was preceded by reports of an explosion, Durham Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said Thursday.
At 10:51 p.m. Wednesday, Durham firefighters were dispatched to investigate a report of an explosion in the area of 1208 Eva St. The report was later amended to describe a structure fire with a report of people trapped inside. On arrival at 1205 Eva St., firefighters reported a single story residential structure with heavy flames visible in the rear.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 15 minutes, but it caused extensive damage to the rear of the home and heavy smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.
Contrary to the early reports firefighters received, no people were trapped in the house, but two dogs were found and removed from the home by search teams. Both dogs died.
Iannuzzi did not comment on the accuracy of the early report of an explosion.
Twenty-seven firefighters responded to the call and remained on the scene into the wee hours of Thursday morning. The cause of the fire was under investigation Thursday.
