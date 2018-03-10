Daybook for Sunday, Mar. 11- Saturday, Mar. 17

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Mar. 11
Lectures & Discussions
Peter Hayes, Why?: Explaining the Holocaust
Dispels many misconceptions and answers some basic questions. Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 11 a.m. Free; Pre-registration requested. Levin JCC, 1937 W. Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2HCpajr, 919-682-1238.
Book Signings
Nancy Peacock, author of ‘A Broom of One’s Own: Words on Writing, Housecleaning & Life’
Book reading, signing and reception. Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 4-6 p.m. Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, 121 North Churton St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2I4rsI3, 919-732-5001.
Outings
APS Cat Adoption Event
Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 2-3:30 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Durham Cinematheque Analog Museum
On display are projectors, cameras, and related photographic ephemera. Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 2-6 p.m. Free. Durham Cinematheque, 305 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. Info: DurhamCInematheque@gmail.
Buy Healthy Plants and Plant Them Well
Presented by Chris Apple, Durham County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer. Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 3-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2FgbEBb, 919-560-7410.
Durham Food Truck Rodeo
Featuring Charles Ltham & The Borrowed Band. Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 12-4 p.m. Durham Centrl Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2oKuZ5F, 919-794-8194.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 8 a.m. Meet across the entryway road, behind Bojangles at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center (4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd) in Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Monday, Mar. 12
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 2 Meeting
Details: Monday, Mar. 12. 6-8 p.m. Open to the public. DPS Training Facility, Room M1, 2107 Hillandale Rd, Durham. pac2durham.org.
Lectures & Discussions
Writing Your Business Plan
Learn how to take your idea from thought to document. Taught by LaShon Harley of Durham Tech’s Small Business Center. Details: Monday, Mar. 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Adult Services Space, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2FciMON, 919-560-7410.
Art with the Experts: Bill Bamberger
Discussion and slide lecture from his exhibition, “Courtside: Photographs by Bill Bamberger,” color photographs that capture a variety of basketball hoops around the world. Details: Monday, Mar. 12, 7 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. 919-560-7410.
Tuesday, Mar. 13
Community Events
Retirement, Tax and Social Security
Designed for persons 60+, but attendance is open to all. Presented by Matt Bondurant of HB Wealth Management. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. East Regional Library, Meeting Room, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2EFStDS, 919-560-0203.
Chapel Hill Public Meeting for the Gateway Light Rail Station Area
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 9-11 a.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FivD5h, 919-968-2743; Tuesday, Mar. 13, 12-2 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FivD5h, 919-968-2743.
Outings
Periodic Tables: The Intersecting Realities of Air Science and Policy: Looking Through the EPA Prism
An informal science gathering. Dan Costa, Sc.D., will discuss how policy is rooted in real science and how this has improved environmental public health. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 7 p.m. $5. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2oJvAVT, 919-901-0875.
Northgate Heart & Sole Walkers Meeting
Guest speakers will be Tricia Smar, Injury Prevention Coordinator at Duke University Health System, and Captain Carol Reardon from the Durham Fire Department. Ms. Smar will discuss ways to avert falls and Captain Reardon will talk about how to prevent fires. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 8:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Food Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2D3VMij, 919-286-4400.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
All needleworkers and skill levels welcome. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 6-7:30 p.m. Watts Street Baptist Church, 800 Watts St, Durham. Contact: jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Wednesday, Mar. 14
Community Events
Durham Health Community Listening Sessions
Community feedback on affordable housing, access to healthcare, obesity and diabetes, mental health, and poverty. Meal and childcare provided. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 1-2:30 p.m. CAARE, 214 Broadway St, Durham. RSVP: bit.ly/2t06Hdf.
Durham Proposed Morreene Road Sidewalk & Bicycle Facilities Meeting
Drop-in style meeting for residents to review the preliminary design, ask questions of City staff, and provide input before the department completes the design work. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 6-8 p.m. Durham Public Schools Staff Development Center Cafeteria, 2107 Hillandale Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2FgMYrv, 919-560-4326.
Together for Resilient Youth (TRY) Coalition Meeting
Adverse childhood experiences and the prevention connection; opioids use; sterile syringe exchange and talking points. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 10:30 a.m. Goldenbelt Bldg, 2nd Floor, 807 E Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2FpoH2B, 919-491-7811.
Outings
Lunchtime Tales: Storytime for Adults
Light refreshments provided; bring a bag lunch. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 12-1 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2F6x4AG, 919-560-0231.
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. 919-744-3630.
Thursday, Mar. 15
Community Events
Financial Literacy for All
Topic will be preventing and protecting from identity theft. Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2FepDHw, 919-560-0231.
AARP Tax Preparation
Free State and Federal tax return preparation and electronic filing by IRS-trained counselors for all residents regardless of age and income. Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 12-4 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2C8bbCg, 919-560-7410.
Outings
Durham Coupon Swap
Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2Ht98IB, 919-560-8590.
Friday, Mar. 16
Community Events
Lenten Fish Fry Dinner
Served by the Knights of Columbus. Dinner includes fried fish, hushpuppies, vegetables, drink and dessert. Tickets available at the door. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 4:30-7:30 p.m. $10 Adults/$5 Children/$25 per family (eat in only). Saint Matthew Parish Center, 1001 Mason Rd, Durham.
Screening of the Movie ‘Resilience’
Light refreshments will be served. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Durham County Department of Public Health, 2nd Floor, Auditorium A, 414 E Main St, Durham. RSVP: bit.ly/2Fztim0. Info: Dr. Wanda Boone, Wanda.durhamtry@gmail.com.
Saturday, Mar. 17
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 1 Meeting
Information to effectivley promote neighborhood watches. Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 9:30 a.m. Open to the public. Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 North Driver St, Durham.
Youth LIFT Meeting
Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, Noon. ReCity, 112 Broadway St, Durham. bit.ly/2FpoH2B, 919-491-7811.
Lectures & Discussions
New Voices Workshop - How to Access Local Media
Join News Voices: North Carolina editor Fiona Morgan for an in-depth look at media, how it reaches the public, and how we as the public can reach back. Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2EQyvW5, 919-560-0270.
‘Bringing a Sense of Home to Community Shelters with A Lotta Love’
A Lotta Love's profound impact on the lives of homeless shelter residents through renovation of physical space. Presented by the American Association of University Women. Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 10:30 a.m. Refreshments; 11 a.m. Program. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FnmBAW, 919-933-9209.
Fundraisers
TLC Civitan Quarter Auction Fundraiser
Fundraiser for Durham Special Olympics, scholarships, Duke Child Development, Ronald McDonald House and other local charities. Details: Saturday Mar. 17, 9 a.m. $5. Saint Matthew Parish Center 1001 Mason Rd, Durham. Info: Erma, 919-477-6432.
Outings
National Quilting Day Celebration
Sponsored by the Durham Orange Quilters' Guild. Activities for the whole family; info about the Quilt Guild and local Bees, and quilts on display. Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Eno River Farmers Market Pavilion, 144 E. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough.
Book Sale at Books Among Friends
Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 10 a.m.-noon (members only); 12-4 p.m. Books Among Friends, Northgate Mall, Suite 252, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2F0ujQA, 919-560-7159.
Historic Hillsborough Guided Tour
Guided walking tour of downtown Hillsborough. Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $6. Begins at Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 East King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2GR4nY2.
Seventh Annual Children’s Festival
Food, entertainment and vendors specializing in children’s activities. Proceeds benefit the Durham Arts Council. Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2FlVMMR, 919-286-4407.
Bird Walk to Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 7 a.m-2 p.m.. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill to form carpools for a bird walk at Weymouth Woods. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. We will stop for lunch in Southern Pines after the walk. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Tom Driscoll at spttdrdshnk@yahoo.com.
