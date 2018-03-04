Durham police probe late Saturday gunshot slaying, seek public’s help

The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred late Saturday night in the 2800 block of Courtney Creek Blvd.

Police spokesman Wil Glenn said police were dispatched to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday and on arrival found body of a man outside who had been shot. Glenn said of the apparent homicide, “The shooting does not appear to be random.”

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at 919-560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.