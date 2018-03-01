Duke University police report robbery near East Campus

Duke University students reported a strong-armed robbery near East Campus early Thursday morning, according to a campus alert. The robbery happened about 3:10 a.m., the report stated.
The victim reported that he was walking back from the downtown area when he was approached by two individuals as he entered campus at Main and Buchanan.
The suspects came up to him, hit him and demanded money. No weapon was shown. The two suspects took his wallet and left. There is no description of the suspects, and no serious injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Duke University Police Department at 919-684-2444.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
