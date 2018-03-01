Durham police seek identity of alleged bank robber

Durham police are trying to identify a man who robbed Wells Fargo Bank at 900 W. Club Blvd. Tuesday afternoon.
A man wearing a mask over the lower part of his face entered the bank around 4:30 p.m. and demanded money. He jumped over a counter and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was seen, but the man implied he had a gun.
The suspect was wearing a tan and white ball cap, a black jacket, black pants, blue and white gloves, brown boots, sunglasses and a black mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Beal at 919-560-4582, ext. 29254 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
