Durham police are asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly robbed the Wells Fargo bank at 900 W. Club Blvd. Tuesday.
Durham police seek identity of alleged bank robber

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

March 01, 2018 07:48 AM

Durham police are trying to identify a man who robbed Wells Fargo Bank at 900 W. Club Blvd. Tuesday afternoon.

A man wearing a mask over the lower part of his face entered the bank around 4:30 p.m. and demanded money. He jumped over a counter and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was seen, but the man implied he had a gun.

The suspect was wearing a tan and white ball cap, a black jacket, black pants, blue and white gloves, brown boots, sunglasses and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Beal at 919-560-4582, ext. 29254 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1

