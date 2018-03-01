Durham police seeking information in Pizza Hut robbery

Durham police investigators are trying to identify two armed men who robbed the Pizza Hut at 3808 Guess Road Feb. 22. No one was injured.
Two men armed with guns entered the business around 11 p.m. and took money from the register and safe.
The first suspect was described as 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray hooded coat and dark jeans.
The second suspect was described as 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet-2-inches tall and 230 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a dark toboggan and dark jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator N. Byrd at 919-560-4440, ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
