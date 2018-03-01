Durham pedestrian injured in hit-and-run

Durham police officers are investigating a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Hyde Park Avenue near Lowry Avenue.
Officers were dispatched to the incident shortly after 9 p.m. Upon arrival officers located a 59-year-old woman lying in the street. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
No description of the suspect vehicle is available at this time.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information about the hit and run crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744, @CliffBellamy1
Comments