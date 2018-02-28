How does your rent measure up with the other top 100 US cities? Here’s a look.

If it feels like your rent has gone up in Durham, a national rent survey seems to support it.
Durham ranked as the 45th most expensive rental market in the nation in a survey for March by Zumper National Rent Report. Their research showed one and two bedrooms settling at $980 and $1,110, respectively. That’s about 10 percent more than one year ago.
Durham actually fell two positions in the Zumper survey as the rate of rental increase in two other cities surpassed the Bull City’s. Raleigh came in just behind Durham at No. 46 with rents of $970 for a one bedroom and $1,150 for a two bedroom average. Charlotte was the most expensive city, coming in at No. 28 ($1,200 and $1,250).
One-bedroom apartment rents have jumped dramatically since November 2017 nationally, increasing by more than 10 percent. Two-bedroom units have held steady with an increase of less than 2 percent. Overall, the national one-bedroom rent grew 4.6 percent to $1,300, while two bedrooms had a smaller bump, up 0.5 percent to $1,398 last month, the survey said.
San Francisco continued to rank as the priciest rental market at $3,400 and $4,400, respectively.
Zumper analyzes rental data from active listings across the United States. The data is aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate median asking rents for the top 100 metro areas by population.
