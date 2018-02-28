Warm up your vocal pipes. The Durham Bulls are looking for a few good anthem singers.

If you can sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” better than Fergie’s NBA All-Star Game attempt, the Durham Bulls want you.

The Bulls are holding open auditions for national anthem performers on Saturday morning, March 3 prior to FanFest at Durham Bulls Athletic Park as the Bulls prepare to kick off the 2018 season. Auditions will take place from 8-9 a.m. Performers should enter through the ballpark’s left field gate and register upon arrival.

The audition is first-come, first-sing. Performers will have one minute and 30 seconds for their audition. Lyrics must be memorized and performed in a traditional style. Registration closes promptly at 9 a.m. and no one arriving after that time will be permitted to audition. Those chosen to perform during the season will be contacted at a later date by the Bulls.

The Bulls also are hosting their 2018 FanFest from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to kick off the 2018 season.

It’s a free event and gives fans a chance to take batting practice on the field, purchase single-game tickets for the upcoming season and take photos with the team’s 2017 Triple-A National Championship and Governors’ Cup trophies.

In an effort to increase fan safety, two batting practices will be held. For those 13 and older, batting practice will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Fans younger than 12 can hit from noon to 2 p.m. Fans will not be allowed in the outfield until noon, at which point catch on the field will allowed.

Fans can take a self-guided tour of the Bulls’ clubhouse and of the Bull Durham Brewery.

Any fan who purchases a ticket to a 2018 Bulls game at the event will receive a free hot dog and soda.

Opening Day, Star Wars Night and DURM Night are three of the many promotions the team is planning for the season.

The Bulls open the 2018 season on April 5 at home against the Charlotte Knights.