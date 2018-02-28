Durham County

Three injured in crash on U.S. 70

By Cliff Bellamy

February 28, 2018 08:23 AM

DURHAM

At least three people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Durham Wednesday morning., according to news reports.

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. on U.S. 70 East at Laurel Drive, WTVD reports. Durham police, Durham fire, and EMS were on scene.

Officials have not commented on what caused the crash or the status of those involved.

US 70 is closed; drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided later.

