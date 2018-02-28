Durham deputies look for suspect in high-speed chase

Deputies with the Durham County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect that led them on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning, according to a report from WTVD.
Authorities said the chase started around 4 a.m. on Alston Avenue after deputies tried to stop a vehicle with fictitious tags. A chase ensued and ended a short time later when the driver crashed into some bushes near Falls Pointe at the Park apartments and fled on foot.
Officials said a K9 unit was brought in for further assistance but the search was unsuccessful. The suspect was still at large Wednesday morning, according to Tamara Gibbs, public information officer for the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story. Updates will be added later.
