Who gets scattered, smothered and covered – Duke or UNC?

The winner gets waffles.
That’s the offer Waffle House is making on the outcome of the Duke-UNC men’s basketball game. The winning side gets the spoils of victory on Monday (7 a.m.-9 p.m.) after the game – free waffles, hash browns and coffee.
If Duke wins Saturday night, students and fans will get free waffles, hash browns and coffee at the Waffle House on Ninth Street. If UNC wins, the Tar Heel faithful will get their free waffles, hash browns and coffee at the East Franklin Street Waffle House. In addition, the winning school will receive a $10,000 donation for its general scholarship fund.
The Waffle House Food Truck is hitting the road for #WaffleWager! pic.twitter.com/bsVs2eCezB— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) February 27, 2018
Waffle House, based in Norcross, Georgia, has held these friendly wagers between rival schools during the football season since 2013. The outcome of the N.C. State-UNC football game gave a waffle payout to Wolfpack fans last fall. This is the first time the company has brought the wager to the hardwood.
“We’re excited to bring the Waffle Wager to college basketball,” Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer said. “And the Carolina-Duke rivalry is the highlight of the college regular season; therefore it’s the best choice to tip off a friendly basketball wager.”
The Waffle Wager has served fans more than 8,100 waffles, 5,100 orders of hash browns and 6,000 cups of coffee, and schools have been received $35,000 in scholarship money.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
