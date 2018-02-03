Daybook for Sunday, Mar. 4- Saturday, Mar. 10

Submit your free events two weeks before your event to bit.ly/2tPEb9s or e-mail calendar@heraldsun.com.
Sunday, Mar. 4
Book Signings
Author Talk w/ Dr. Teresa A. Smith
Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 3-5 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2oig1Uk, 919-560-8590.
Community Events
Chapel Hill Public Input Session: What Do You Want in the Next Town Manager?
The Chapel Hill Town Council is holding a public input session as it embarks on a nationwide search for a new Town Manager. Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 3-5 p.m. Hargraves Community Center Gymnasium, 2016 N. Roberson St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BRn3aR.
Outings
Reader’s Party
Celebrate reading skills with poetry, prose, monologues, shorts stories and original works. Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2obMRae, 919-683-1709.
Sunday Morning Birds at Eno River State Park
Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 8:30 a.m. Eno River State Park, Fews Ford Parking Loop, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2onxcnv. Register: 919-383-1686.
Annual Source of the Eno Pilgrimage
Led by Riverdave. Info: bit.ly/1xgtMlC. See website for specific directions: bit.ly/1J3Pxb9. Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 2 p.m. Eno River State Park, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. Register: riverdave52@gmail.com.
Monday, Mar. 5
Lectures & Discussions
Discussion of "The Narrative" by Frederick Douglass
Local authors will lead a discussion of "The Narrative." Details: Monday, Mar. 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Orange County Main Public Library, 137 W. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. 919-245-2525.
An Evening with Eva Schloss, Stepsister of Anne Frank
Details: Monday, Mar. 5, 7-9 p.m. $18 suggested donation/Educators & Students free. Page Auditorium, Duke University, 402 Chapel Dr, Durham. unc.live/2Bphtw5, 919-962-1509.
Cyber Security: America’s Greatest Threat?
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper in conversation with Professor Peter Feaver. Details: Monday, Mar. 5, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Sanford Fleishman Commons, Duke University, 201 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2EDSCrb, 919-684-8111.
Community Events
Chapel Hill Public Input Sessions: What Do You Want in the Next Town Manager?
The Chapel Hill Town Council is holding a public input session as it embarks on a nationwide search for a new Town Manager. Details: Monday, Mar. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church, First Floor Meeting Roo, Youth and Young Adults Bldg, 103 Market St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BRn3aR.
Kids
Tiny Trekkers: Tadpoles
For ages 3-5 years. Learn about life cycles through the transformation of tadpoles to frogs. Stories and crafts. Details: Monday, Mar. 5, 10-11 a.m. Free. Little River Regional Park, Park Office, 301 Little River Park Way, Rougemont. 919-732-5505.
Tuesday, Mar. 6
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Community Events
Chapel Hill Public Input Session: What Do You Want in the Next Town Manager?
The Chapel Hill Town Council is holding a public input session as it embarks on a nationwide search for a new Town Manager. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 1-3 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BRn3aR.
Wednesday, Mar. 7
Lectures & Discussions
Jordan High School Distinguished Speaker Series - Renee Fink
Renee Fink is a Holocaust survivor who came to the U.S. in 1948 with her grandmother. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m. Free. Jordan High School, 6806 Garrett Rd, Durham. Info: Brian McDonald, brian.mcdonald@dpsnc.net.
Books Sandwiched In Book Club
The club will discuss “Our Souls at Night,” by Kent Haruf. Bring a sandwich and share your thoughts on the book. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 11:30 a.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room C, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Co9zVh, 919-968-2777.
Despacito (Slowing Down): Socially Engaged Documentaries in Sound and on Site
The speaker will be Ruxandra Guidi. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St. Durham. bit.ly/2odhOtx, 919-660-3663.
Outings
Team Trivia w/ Geeks Who Drink
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 8-10 p.m. Free. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. 919-744-3630.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 7:30 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in Eastgate Crossing Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com.
Fishing with a Ranger at Occonechee Mountain State Natural Area
Kids’ fishing at Occoneechee’s ponds. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 1-2 p.m. Free. Occonechee Mountain State Natural Area, 625 Virginia Cates Rd, Hillsborough. Register: 919-383-1686.
Thursday, Mar. 8
Community Events
Business Development & Entrepreneurial Opportunities for Veterans
The presenter will be Larry Hall, Secretary for the North Carolina Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, who will share information about business programs developed to assist veterans in increasing their economic well-being in North Carolina and the United States. Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 6-8:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Phoenix Event Center, 810 Fayetteville St, Suite 101, Durham. Register: 919-683-1047.
Durham Police Department PAC 5 Meeting
Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 6 p.m. Open to the public. Golden Belt, Neighborhod Improvement Services, 807 E. Main St, Bldg 2, 3rd Floor, Durham.
Financial Literacy for All
Topic will be planning for retirement. Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2obdyLX, 919-560-0231.
Home Mortgage - Home Ownership is Meant for Everyone
Learn about home mortgages and have questions answered with BB&T. Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free. MakerLab@Northgate, Entrance 2, 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2BCEqfn, 919-560-0117.
Book Signings
Marisa Fuentes, author of ‘Dispossessed Lives - Enslaved Women, Violence, and the Archive’
Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Bull’s Head Bookshop, 207 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Fi21SD, 919-962-5060.
Outings
Durham Hand Embroidery Group
Beginners welcome. Bring whatever you are stitching or come to learn the basic techniques. Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 12:45-2:15 p.m. Free. Emily K. Center, 904 West Chapel Hill St, Durham. jdarby002@nc.rr.com, 919-632-3954.
Friday, Mar. 9
Outings
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry Dinner
Dinner includes fried catfish, french fries, cole slaw, mac & cheese, hushpuppies, drink and dessert. Eat in or take out. Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 4:30-7 p.m. $8 Adults/$5 Children 12-18. Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2438 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2t07b2U, 919-957-2900.
Saturday, Mar. 10
Community Events
Durham Police Department PAC 3 Meeting
Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 10 a.m. Open to the public. Community and Family Life Recreation Center, Lyon Park, 1313 Halley St, Durham.
Durham Police Department PAC 4 Meeting
Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 10 a.m. Open to the public. Campus Hills Recreation Center, 2000 S. Alston Ave, Durham.
Joe Herzenberg Decorative Bench Public Dedication
Concrete and bronze bench gracing a new portion of the Bolin Creek Trail just west of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Parks and recs staff will leave from the Umstead Park parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and answer questions about the Trail and project along the way. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 10 a.m. Bolin Creek Trail, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. Public parking at Umstead Park, 399 Umstead Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2sx0dlF.
Outings
‘Writing as Art, Editing & Publishing’ Workshop
Workshop designed to take attendees through the ‘pages, stages and phases’ of writing, editing and publishing a book. Hosted by Wayne Drumheller. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 3-5 p.m. Free. Burlington Artists League Gallery, Holly Hill Mall, Space 340, Huffman Mill Rd, Burlington. 336-266-6461.
Apex School of Theology Founder’s Day Celebration
The speaker will be Rev. Frankie McLean. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 10 a.m. Apex School of Theology, 1701 T.W. Alexander Dr, Durham. 919-572-1625.
Salamanders on the Eno
Search for salamanders in a variety of locations to learn of their life cycle. Learners should be ready to get dirty and wet. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 10:30 a.m. Eno River State Park, Pump Station Trailhead, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2Fppv8o. Register: 919-383-1686.
