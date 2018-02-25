More Videos

Can you identify any of the following people? CrimeStoppers offers anonymity and cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of individuals wanted for felony crimes in Durham County. Learn more at durhamcrimestoppers.org.

Durham County

20-year-old charged in early-Sunday stabbing death in Durham parking lot

By Colin Warren-Hicks And Mark Donovan

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

mdonovan@heraldsun.com

February 25, 2018 12:42 PM

Durham

Tysheem Leblanc, 20, has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of Willie Lee Gibson, 60, early Sunday morning.

According to Durham Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn. police were called shortly before 1 a.m. to the 2000 block of Avondale Drive where they found Mr. Gibson, wounded, lying in a parking lot. Mr. Gibson was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later, Glenn said.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Investigator M. Hernandez-Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

